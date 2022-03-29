DC’s Stargirl Casts Green Lantern’s Son Obsidian for Season 3

Season 2 of DC’s Stargirl introduced Jennie, the daughter of Alan Scott/Green Lantern played by Ysa Penarejo to The CW series and in Season 3, Jennie’s brother is headed to the series as well. On Monday, The CW announced that Tim Gabriel has been cast as Alan Scott’s son Todd Rice, aka Obsidian. Gabriel is best known for his appearances on the series Better Things, S.W.A.T., and Why Women Kill. He will also appear in the upcoming horror film, The Death That Awaits. Filming on Season 3 of DC’s Stargirl wrapped up a few weeks ago.

The groundwork for Todd/Obsidian’s arrival was laid in Season 2 which saw Jennie not only learning to control her powers but go looking for Todd from whom she had been separated since childhood. The search leads her to The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation but is not there by the time Jennie shows up. It’s revealed in the season finale, however, that there’s much more at play when a “post-credits” scene, the series briefly revisited the creepy Helix Institute that was revealed previously to be holding Jennie’s (Ysa Penarejo) brother Todd. Now, Nurse Louise Love (seemingly a take on Dr. Benjamin Love from comics) informed Mister Bones that Jennie is back in Milwaukee, but now she has friends “like her” in Blue Valley. Mister Bones is intrigued by the idea of heroes and villains living side by side and declares they might need to take a trip to Nebraska.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to EW, DC’s Stargirl‘s Todd will be LGBTQ as he is in comics and possesses “strange and uncontrollable shadow abilities.” He’s been living on the streets and searching for his sister as well but falls into the hands of The Helix Institute and the mysterious Mister Bones. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. At the moment, very little is known about what Season 3 will entail, though the season’s title was revealed previously to be subtitled “Frenemies”.

Ahead of Season 2, showrunner Geoff Johns suggested that Obsidian might not be too far behind his sister in terms of character introduction on the series when he teased various elements that the series would address.

“Season two gives us a chance to deal with the other two artifacts that Courtney stole: Alan Scott’s lantern and Johnny Thunder’s pink pen,” Johns told SFX Magazine last year. “Those two elements play into the story pretty early on. And where Jade is, her brother Obsidian surely can’t be far behind… We haven’t seen a character wield the power of Green Lantern for a long, long time on TV. And the Thunderbolt has never been on the screen before in live action. That was also a great challenge.”

DC’s Stargirl is expected to return for Season 3 sometime in 2022.