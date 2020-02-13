DC’s Dark Nights Metal The Drowned Gets a Gorgeous New Statue

Just in time for the announcement of Dark Nights: Death Metal, fans who were big fans of the first series can pre-order a gorgeous statue featuring The Drowned, one of the “Dark Nights” who launched an attack on the heroes of the DC Universe in Dark Nights: Metal. In a gender-swapped world, Bryce Wayne snapped after Sylvester Kyle, her love interest, was killed. This made her one of a handful of Batman analogues across the Dark Multiverse to kill a Justice League member and take on that person’s powers — in this case, the water-borne powers of the citizens of Atlantis.

A new Prime 1 Studio statue gives fans an opportunity to have a high quality statue featuring the character — one that stands around three feet tall and features a snazzy Atlantean trident to boot. The villain, who crushed Atlantis beneath her heel after murdering Aquawoman and taking her powers, stands ready to spook and fascinate anybody who rounds a corner and nearly runs right into it.

You can check it out below.

Here’s the official description of the statue from Prime 1 Studio:

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the MMDCMT-03DX: The Drowned Deluxe version from Dark Nights: Metal.

The story involves Batman discovering a dark multiverse that exists beneath the core DC multiverse. Eventually he discovers seven evil versions of himself, called the Dark Knights, from the dark multiverse that are led by the dark god known as Barbatos. The Drowned is one of the Dark Knights members.

It is a beautifully crafted statue with an exceptional attention to details.

The Deluxe Version includes one additional Alternate Portrait and one additional interchangeable right arm with trident up.

The Drowned Statue stands approximately 35 inches tall and it is a must have for all DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal fans! A great piece to add in your collection with two other pieces from the same series.

Specifications:

Statue Size approx. 35 inches tall with trident down [H:88.9cm W:46.7cm D:46.1cm]

Statue Size approx. 38 inches tall with trident up [H:95.7cm W:37.9cm D:37.3cm]

One (1) specially designed base

Two (2) interchangeable Portraits

Two (2) interchangeable Right Arm Parts (Trident down, Trident up)

No word on what, if any, role the world of The Drowned will play in the forthcoming Dark Nights: Metal sequel, which will once again see the heroes of the DC Universe face off against The Batman Who Laughs. The Drowned herself perished in the first crossover.

The first issue of Dark Nights: Death Metal from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo will be in stores in May. Prime 1 Studio’s The Drowned statue will deliver in early-to-mid 2021.