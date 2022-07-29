DC's League of Super-Pets Has Bad Blood in New Teaser

Krypto the Super-Dog has bad blood, but in the most hilarious way possible in the latest teaser for DC's League of Super-Pets. In the new teaser, shared online on Monday, the movie promises fans a little bit of everything in the upcoming animated film from heroes to villains and even a bit of drama — in this case the drama being Dwayne Johnson's Krypto singing along to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" while crying over a tub of ice cream. You can check it out for yourself below.

This summer, the #DCSuperPets are bringing us EVERYTHING we need. 💥 @DCSuperPets only in theaters July 29. pic.twitter.com/vBYxC9r3Pj — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 11, 2022

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern recently explained to EW. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

Super-Pets was originally supposed to be released in theaters last year. However, the film got shuffled back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After initially being scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, DC League of Super-Pets was pushed back to May 20, 2022, before being moved again to July.

DC's League of Super-Pets will open in theaters on July 29th.

Are you looking forward to DC's League of Super-Pets? What do you think about Krypto's "Bad Blood"? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!