DC's Legends of Tomorrow "This is Gus" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "This is Gus", the ninth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, July 11th. The episode's title is a play off of the name of the popular NBC television series, This Is Us, which fits in pretty well with the episode as it will see the Legends head to the near future in pursuit of an alien pod and end up at the set of a television sitcom. However, as with anything Legends, it won't just be a straightforward mission. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) mistakenly thinks that the mission is actually a birthday surprise for him, a misunderstanding that will likely complicate things.

The episode will also see the return of Mick's (Dominic Purcell) daughter, Lita (Mina Sundwall) who has unexpected news for her father while of course, there's always the alien that needs dealing with. It's all the elements needed for some zany Legends hijinks, though it will be interesting to see how things play out now that the team is aware that Sara is an alien/human clone hybrid, something that's given her some pretty interesting powers. You can check out the full episode synopsis for yourself below.

TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "This is Gus" is set to premiere on July 11.

