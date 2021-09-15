DC’s Stargirl Recap: Here’s Everything You Missed in “Summer School: Chapter Six”

The second season of DC’s Stargirl has taken the Justice Society of America’s young heroes further and further into dark territory as the season unfolds. First, it was the arrival of Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake) in Blue Valley, but then an even darker threat began to emerge. The Black Diamond containing the terrifying entity known as Eclipso wasn’t where The Shade expected it to be and last week’s “Summer School: Chapter Five” made it clear to Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends just how big of a problem that is when Eclipso used a teacher to attack the young heroes.



This week, Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) is finally ready to make her big move, using both Eclipso and her new Injustice Society to go against the JSA and Stargirl. But even though Cindy thinks she has things figured out, Eclipso is a powerful and unpredictable entity and one that is far more dangerous than even Cindy likely realizes, which means things could get very scary for everyone very, very quickly.



Need to get caught up on the latest plot details of DC’s Stargirl? We’ve got you covered. Read on for our full-spoiler recap of “Summer School: Chapter Six” below but if you haven’t yet seen the episode and don’t want to know everything just yet, turn back now. There are plenty of big spoilers beyond this point.

They know what the JSA did.

Yolanda is working at the diner and is struggling; this time, it’s a customer complaining about his steak and eggs being wrong. She goes to wait on the next customer and it’s Isaac Bowin, who reminds her of the personal photos she took of herself and menacingly tells her that she knows what she and her friends did to his parents before storming out, leaving her rattled.



At the American Dream, Beth sits outside her father’s office. A portrait of Jordan Mahkent hangs on the wall, unnerving her. Beth meets with her father to try to give him ideas on how to reconnect with her mother. He is busy prioritizing his job over the family but tells her they’ll talk more. Beth tells him that she’s not okay with any of it. She leaves and goes to call Rick, but Artemis Crock is outside, throwing baseballs and menacing her, blaming her for her parents being in prison.

A lead on the Black Diamond

At the school, Courtney and Pat are looking through the mess left from the Eclipso attack. Pat explains that the portraits of Brainwave and Solomon Grundy weren’t really there and that Eclipso made them all see them. Cameron comes in, worried about Mr. Deisinger. He’s shaken, wondering why bad things keep happening to good people in Blue Valley when Pat finds a painting of Cindy Burman holding the Black Diamond. Cameron tells them that Cindy was there the day before wanting to talk about his dad. He says it was weird. Pat pulls Courtney away so they can go after Cindy.



At the junkyard, Mike and Zeke talk with Mike trying to find something for his JSA project. Zeke suggests robots, as he’s building a 12-foot chainsaw for S.T.R.I.P.E. Mike sets out to look for something he can build and is confronted by Cindy. She says she wants his help and tells him about her Injustice Unlimited team, not for membership but for him to be bait for Stargirl. At the Pit Stop, Pat goes to get S.T.R.I.P.E. but is met by Isaac who attacks him with his violin playing, and Artemis who physically attacks him. The pair severely beat him, but Artemis won’t let Isaac kill him because he’s her father’s friend. Instead, they bash S.T.R.I.P.E.

Time for a showdown

Pat ends up in the hospital with a severe concussion. No one can reach Mike. Courtney blames herself for not having been there to protect Pat. The rest of the team tries to make sense of what happened and realize that Isaac and Artemis are working together and that Cindy is behind this new ISA. Courtney fills in Barbara, letting her know that Cindy is also behind Eclipso. Courtney gets a call from Mike, but it’s not Mike. It’s Cindy and she tells Courtney that she wants to hurt her and everyone she cares about, slowly and systematically. Cindy tells Courtney to go to meet her at the cafeteria in one hour or Mike dies. Eclipso tells Cindy to leave Courtney for last – the final soul for him to swallow. Barbara tells Courtney to go be Stargirl and kick Cindy’s ass.

ISA vs JSA

Alone in the hospital, while Pat sleeps, Barbara calls The Shade but instead of a traditional phone call, he just shows up from the shadows, literally. Barbara fills him in on things, especially that Cindy has the Black Diamond. The JSA shows up at the school cafeteria and finds Artemis, Isaac, and Cindy waiting. After some barbs, the fight begins. Artemis and Isaac aren’t exactly up to the JSA’s speed at first, but the fight grows to be pretty intense. Stargirl takes on Cindy directly and Beth uses the goggles and locates Mike, tied up in an office.

A bad omen

Eventually, Hourman manages to stop Artemis by sticking her to the wall with a baseball bat and Wildcat breaks Isaacs’ violin. Mike hits Cindy and gets her off Courtney and for the moment, the JSA has the upper hand. Cindy then busts out the Black Diamond and starts to summon Eclipso but The Shade shows up right then and gets between Cindy and the JSA. The Shade cautions Cindy that she has no idea what she’s dealing with and demands she hand it over. Eclipso then declares that it is his time and possesses Cindy against her will and attacks. The Shade puts up a shadow shield. Stargirl rides the Cosmic Staff to fight Eclipso, using the staff on the Black Diamond. The Diamond explodes, blowing Cindy and Stargirl back. Outside, the weather gets weird and a strange eclipse takes over the sky.

Eclipso

As the dust settles in the cafeteria, Eclipso is revealed to be free from the Diamond and is there, in the flesh and no longer bound to any master. Cindy confronts him for his betrayal of her and he rips the blade from her arm, revealing how he’s been playing them all. He throws Cindy’s blade into Isaac and then consumes his soul. Artemis runs for her life. Cindy confronts Eclipso again and he flicks a shard of the broken Diamond at her that then spreads into a black ooze that imprisons her and begins to drag her under. Stargirl tries to help her but is unable to save her. Cindy is consumed by the blackness and disappears, screaming.



The Shade is big time not happy, enraged that Eclipso has attacked children. He stands up to Eclipso, but Eclipso attacks him and reminds him that his powers come from his home, tossing him aside. Stargirl attacks with the Staff, but Eclipso’s darkness snuffs out its light and he escapes. Outside, the eclipse mysteriously subsides. An injured Shade retreats home, but is unable to maintain his form and vanishes into shadows.



Dark days ahead

At the hospital, Courtney tells Pat what happened, claiming that Cindy is dead. She says Isaac is, too, but isn’t sure about Artemis. They realize that Eclipso has been using them all to get into the real world. Also, it turns out that the Staff hurt Eclipso before going dark. Mike tells Pat he wants his own S.T.R.I.P.E. At the Pit Stop, the rest of the team tries to recover from what went down. On the streets of Blue Valley, Eclipso moves in the shadows, transforming into the creepy little boy from the season opener, and walks down the street, laughing evilly.