DCU Shakeup Timeline Details: The Reasons and When James Gunn Found Out Revealed

Hollywood and superhero fans were shocked yesterday when Skydance suddenly announced that both DC Studios co-presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran would be stepping down. Changes in leadership are par for the course with mergers and acquisitions, especially in Hollywood, but when Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. back in October, all signs seemed to point toward Gunn and Safran being safe. The pair had not only confirmed a meeting with CEO David Ellison about the DCU’s future, but also revealed that he had signed off on their plans.

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Nevertheless, the pair will be gone from their roles on December 1, but will still be on the lot completing post-production on 2027’s Man of Tomorrow. The planned Superman sequel may or may not arrive as a lame-duck offering for the nascent cinematic universe. Details are starting to come together about the timeline for how all of these things changed at DC Studios. According to a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, both Gunn and Safran got a surprise visit from Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz this past Friday, November 6, where they were told, despite previous assurances of job security, that they were being replaced. On the flip side, TheWrap reports that three different sources revealed Gunn and Safran had less than 24 hours’ notice of the announcement.

Timeline of James Gunn’s DC Departure Revealed

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite the quickness with which it appears James Gunn and Peter Safran were ousted from their positions, four days’ notice or one day is still not much considering the years they’d already put into the studio. The other side of the equation tells a story that goes back even longer, though, which is the replacement studio head confirmed to be taking over for Gunn and Safran, producer Jeremy Latcham.

According to THR‘s report, Skydance had been speaking with Latcham “since early fall” about the job, in part because Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Skydance Motion Picture Group with Dana Goldberg, worked with him while in marketing at Paramount and Latcham was at Marvel Studios. The pair collaborated again when Greenstein went to Sony and Latcham was producing the MCU’s first Spider-Man movie. Ironically, Latcham’s history at Marvel also extends to Gunn’s early days at the House of Ideas, championing the former Troma director to bring Guardians of the Galaxy to life.

The big question for many fans at this point remains one syllable: “Why?” It would appear at least one key provision is in the language of Gunn and Safran’s contracts. Under their deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, the pair reported directly to CEO David Zaslav, not the head of Warner Bros. Pictures. Perhaps sensing a sale was on the horizon, their contracts had it written in that the same structure would continue in the event of an acquisition. THR notes that this “set up a chafing with Greenstein and Goldberg” as a consolidation of the movie productions now owned by Skydance (which now includes all the subsidiaries of Paramount and WB, like Nickelodeon Movies and New Line Cinema) is key to the mega-company’s new strategy.

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There are two other major factors as to why a leadership change at DC Studios was being made, and it doesn’t take the world’s greatest detective to figure them out. Despite fans loving a deep dig into the toybox of DC for the studio’s output, putting the likes of Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, and Clayface on the big screen, the fact that no concrete plans had taken shape with other major heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman appears to have been a sticking point. TheWrap reports that Latcham will act on .

The second major point is in the financials. Though 2025’s Superman was a hit upon release, outgrossing all of Marvel’s movies released in the same year, it didn’t exactly set the world on fire with its success (Superman‘s $618 million global box office made it the #10 hit of the year, hardly within spitting distance of the year’s multi-billion-dollar grossers). On top of that, Supergirl was a well-publicized bomb this summer. Though Clayface has been a modest success, hits that size are no longer considered wins in the new Skydance playbook.

At the end of the day, DC is undergoing a fresh start once again, and though the rumor mill is already pounding with stories about what the future holds, nothing is official as of this writing. All we know is that James Gunn is still working on Man of Tomorrow, while Jeremy Latcham will take over as the head of DC Studios in about three weeks. One assumes that a film the size of Man of Tomorrow will see the light of day, and fans remain hopeful for it.