DC Is Bringing Back the Black Bags for Death of Superman

The 30th anniversary of The Death of Superman is bringing back the infamous black polybags – with a twist. DC announced The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 will celebrate the legendary battle between Superman and Doomsday with four all-new stories from the teams of Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, Roger Stern and Butch Guice, Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, and Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett. One of the many variant covers being offered by DC is a premium polybag variant featuring a black armband and the logo for The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special.

When the original Death of Superman crossover dropped in 1992-1993, the monumental Superman #75 came packaged in the blag bags adorned with the bloody Man of Steel symbol. They quickly became highly sought-after collector items, going for hundreds of dollars in price. Since the publisher is winding the clock back, a new generation of fans can relive the experience of holding an iconic issue in their own hands. You can take a look at the polybag, along with the main cover inside below with artwork from Dan Jurgens.

(Photo: DC)

DC is also bringing back the original creative teams for The Death of Superman Anniversary Special. The teams will tell a story that shows how some of Superman's biggest allies reacted during and after his fateful battle with Doomsday. A breakdown of each creative team and their stories can be found below:

"The Life of Superman" by Dan Jurgens (W & A), Brett Breeding (A), Brad Anderson (C), and John Workman (L) – A young Jon Kent finds out in school that his dad had died years earlier, as his parents never told him about that fateful day. In the midst of dealing with this emotional news, Jon and Clark need to team up to fight a new villain connected to Doomsday called DOOMBREAKER.

"Standing Guard" by Roger Stern (W), Butch Guice (A), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – The epic battle between Superman and Doomsday from the Guardians' perspective.

"Time" by Louise Simonson (W), Jon Bogdanove (A), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – The story of how the death of Superman looked from John Henry Irons's perspective.

"Above and Beyond" by Jerry Ordway (W), Tom Grummett (P), Doug Hazlewood (I), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – A powerful story of Ma and Pa Kent watching their son fight Doomsday live on television and going through Clark's photo albums with the feeling that their son always prevails.

The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale November 8th.