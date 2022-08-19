DC's Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special Armband Revealed

It's the 30th Anniversary of one of the most shocking moments in comics history, and DC Comics is celebrating in several different ways. That moment is of course the Death of Superman, and DC will deliver some brand new stories set during that event in The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special. Those who remember the original story will likely remember the black and red armbands that DC released and that the heroes wore in the comics after Superman's death, and now DC Community has revealed the first look at a new armband with a special 30th Anniversary design. You can check it out in the image below.

The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 will celebrate the legendary battle between Superman and Doomsday with four all-new stories from the original creative teams, including the teams of Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, Roger Stern and Butch Guice, Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, and Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett. Those stories will focus on Jonathan Kent, Steel, Guardian, and Ma and Pa Kent, but they will also feature a new villain named Doombreaker, and you can find the full rundown of all four stories below.

(Photo: DC)

● "The Life of Superman" by Dan Jurgens (W & A), Brett Breeding (A), Brad Anderson (C), and John Workman (L) – A young Jon Kent finds out in school that his dad had died years earlier, as his parents never told him about that fateful day. In the midst of dealing with this emotional news, Jon and Clark need to team up to fight a new villain connected to Doomsday called

DOOMBREAKER.

● "Standing Guard" by Roger Stern (W), Butch Guice (A), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – The epic battle between Superman and Doomsday from the Guardians' perspective.

(Photo: DC)

● "Time" by Louise Simonson (W), Jon Bogdanove (A), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – The story of how the death of Superman looked from John Henry Irons's perspective.

● "Above and Beyond" by Jerry Ordway (W), Tom Grummett (P), Doug Hazelwood (I), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – A powerful story of Ma and Pa Kent watching their son fight Doomsday live on television and going through Clark's photo albums with the feeling that their son always prevails.

The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will also include Superman: Day of Doom #1 – 4 for the first time ever, and will hit comic shops and bookstores on December 6th. There will also be a Superman #75 Special Edition that will feature the original story, and that will hit comic stores on November 1st.

Are you excited for the new Death of Superman special? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!