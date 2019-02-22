‘Detective Comics’ #1000 Looks a Little Cooler With These Bill Sienkiewicz Variants

Both the interior contents and variant covers for next month’s Detective Comics #1000 are a murderer’s row of comics talent, all bringing their A-game to a celebration of Batman’s 80th anniversary — and now you can add one (actually two) more, as ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first look at comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz‘s variants for the title.

The 96-page giant will also feature stories from a wide variety of talent and be released with numerous variants, rolling out the same way that Action Comics #1000 did last year. Also like Action, the Detective issue will be ad-free and cost $9.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a testament to the brilliance of the character of Batman — and to the teams of creators that built his mythos — that he remains one of the most steadfast iconic characters of all time, while simultaneously being one of the most endlessly fascinating and malleable. Here’s to another thousand issues,” Sienkiewicz said in a statement.

The artist most famous for his contributions to the New Mutants legacy has two variants being released directly to his website, where fans can preorder both signed and unsigned versions starting today. Pre-orders are expected to ship April 5 (unsigned copies) and April 17th (signed copies).

Sienkiewicz’s “Cover A” is an all-new painting of the Dark Knight in a definitively Sienkewicz style. His “Cover B” is a tribute to Frank Miller’s masterpiece The Dark Knight Returns.

You can see examples and make orders below:

Detective Comics #1000 Cover A

$18 Pre-Order Sale Price (Regularly $25)

Pre Order Now >>

Detective Comics #1000 Cover A SIGNED

$50

Pre Order Now >>

Detective Comics #1000 Cover B

$30 Pre-Order Sale Price (Regularly $50)

Pre Order Now >>

Detective Comics #1000 Cover B SIGNED

$75

Pre Order Now >>

Fans can also pick up combo packs of signed books, as well as slabbed (CGC-graded) copies. You can check out the details on those below.

Detective Comics #1000 Set of 2

$45 Pre-Order Sale Price (Regularly $75)

Pre Order Now >>

Detective Comics #1000 Set of 2 SIGNED

$120

Pre Order Now >>

Detective Comics #1000 Cover A, CGC 9.8 Signature

$150

Pre Order Now >>

Detective Comics #1000 Set of 2, CGC 9.8 Signature

$150

Pre Order Now >>

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!