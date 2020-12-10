Batman Villain Gets a New Twist

✖

Batman's rogues gallery of villains has had no shortage of compelling members, with new villains or antiheroes popping up to make trouble for the Dark Knight. A lot of these baddies have ranged from fantastical beings to more street-level villains, each posing a unique threat against Batman along the way. Some villains, in the right circumstances, have gone from one of those categories to another -- and it looks like that was definitely the case in the latest issue of Detective Comics. In this week's Detective Comics #1032, one of Batman's fan-favorite rogues - one who has been entirely terrifying without superpowers - just took their moniker to a whole new level. Spoilers for Detective Comics #1032 by Peter J. Tomasi, Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy, Dave Mccaig, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The issue opened with a monologue from Tommy Elliot/Hush, who was ruminating about his latest scheme. As a splash page revealed, he was speaking to several members of the Batfamily - The Signal, Batwoman, Nightwing, Spoiler, Batgirl, and Red Hood, all of whom had been pinned to gurneys and were unable to speak. As Hush revealed, the group was struggling to speak due to his own bidding, as he had paralyzed their vocal chords, preventing nerve impulses from speaking to their larynxes. As Hush put it, his goal was to have a captive audience in the proceedings, as he showcased what his plan was in store.

After a lengthy fight between Batman and Damian Wayne/Robin, and a sequence showing a Gotham citizen preparing to get an eye transplant, Hush's game quickly became more apparent. As Hush revealed amid a brief phone call, he planned to slice up the Batfamily for organ donations, allowing him to both kill the group and make a slew of money in the process.

While we have yet to see how Hush's grand scheme is involved, as the issue ended on a cliffhanger, the revelation that he can now literally silence his enemies is undoubtedly compelling. It definitely adds a terrifying layer to Hush's modus operandi, which was already sick and twisted in its own right.

