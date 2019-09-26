Did Justice League Have an Easter Egg Everybody Missed?

A couple of years after its release, Justice League may still have a few surprises in store. during a recent rewatch, ComicBook.com noticed that the license plate on a truck read “R52USS,” not an uncommon structure for a license plate in Russia (where the scene took place) but obvious becuase “52” — large, front, and center — could be seen as a reference to the 52 worlds of DC’s multiverse. Following 2011’s DC relaunch “The New 52,” the placement of the number 52 just about everywhere became the most common DC Easter egg on the Arrowverse of interconnected DC TV series, and appeared a couple of times in film too.

Zack Snyder seemed largely uninterested in this kind of Easter egg, opting instead for plot-centric ones like the Robin costume hanging in the Batcave or references to DC stories that were never seen onscreen in background details. So, one might argue, a film directed by him is less likely than other DC projects to include a “52” reference. And, as we noted above, this looks more or less like a Russian license plate would look (including the detail of the numbers being bigger than the letters).

Now, we will be the first to acknowledge that there has been a lot of talk about Justice League in the time since its release, and that it would be virtually impossible to comb back through everything and make sure nobody has ever brought this possibility up on Reddit. A few Google searches yield nothing, though, and it is not listed in the “Trivia” section of the film’s IMDb page.

With a lot of Easter eggs and references in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the easiest way to make sure it’s a real thing would be to head over to Vero — a social network owned by a an acquaintance of Zack Snyder’s — and poke the director himself; he is usually pretty revealing in his answers and friendly with fans. The problem with attempting that here is that the stuff with the Russian family was added in during the reshoots, which were overseen by Joss Whedon after Snyder had already left the film.

