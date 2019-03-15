One Actor Has Appeared in Four Different Marvel and DC Movies

A lot of (angrier) fans pretend that there is some insurmountable wall that exists between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe franchises, but that’s never really been the case for either fandom – nor the actors who actually star in both franchises.

Quite a few superhero movie stars have made the jump back and forth across the fence between the MCU and DCEU – but there’s actually one actor who has been playing in both sandboxes more than any other:

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right: As of 2019, actor Djimon Hounsou has starred in two MCU movies, and two DCEU movies, making him the most prolific switch-hit player in both franchises. If you need a quick recap, here’s who Hounsou has played (so far)

Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – Hounsou made his MCU debut as the cybernetically-enhanced tracker working for fanatical Kree Accuser, Ronan. He made himself an instant MCU icon in his first Guardians scene, by uttering the now-iconic “Who?” line in response to Chris Pratt’s first declaration of being “Star-Lord.”

Ricou The Fisherman King in Aquaman (2018) – You may not have recognized that it was Hounsou’s voice behind this CGI creation, but indeed the it was the Oscar-nominated who brought the merman king of Atlantis’ Fisherman Kingdom to life in his DCEU debut.

Kroath in Captain Marvel (2019) – Hounsou was tapped for a second MCU appearance as Korath in the newest MCU superhero origin film. Ironically his return to the role five years after Guardians was to play a version of Korath who is decades younger than the one we first met – a loyal soldier of the Kree’s elite Starforce unit. This Korath doesn’t yet have his cybernetic patchwork, nor the intense fanatical beliefs that will one day ally him with Ronan.

The Wizard Shazam in Shazam! (2019) – at the time of writing this we haven’t yet seen Hounsou’s role as the Wizard, aka Shazam. We do know one thing: Hounsou is a truly savvy actor, as there’s plenty of room for Shazam to have a larger role in the DCEU beyond this first film.

Will another actor (Idris Elba, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans) sneak up and take the title from Hounsou? Time will tell.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!