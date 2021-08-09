Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released, Premiere Date Revealed

The weirdest team on TV is returning to the screen very soon. Doom Patrol, based on the characters from DC Comics, is coming back to HBO Max for its highly anticipated third season, and its debut is actually a lot closer than you may think. On Monday morning, HBO Max released the very first teaser for Doom Patrol Season 3, showing off some new footage from the episodes and getting fans excited all over again.

The teaser trailer also revealed the premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 3. The new season arrived on September 23rd, with the first three episodes being released at the same time. Subsequent weeks will see single episodes released. You can watch the teaser above!

Season 3 of Doom Patrol picks up the piece from the devastating Season 2 finale, in which Dorothy finally confronted the Candlemaker. The members of the team now have to try to move forward, figuring out who they want to be and how they can evolve.

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman, aka Cliff Steele; Matt Bomer as Negative Man, aka Larry Trainor; April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, aka Rita Farr; Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, aka Victor Stone; Abi Monterey as Dorothy; and Timothy Dalton as The Chief, aka Niles Caulder. The new season will see the addition of several new cast members, including Michelle Gomez, who plays Madame Rouge.

Here's the synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 3:

"Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. "

What do you think of the new teaser trailer for Doom Patrol? Are you excited for the show's return next month? Let us know in the comments!

Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on September 23rd on HBO Max. The first two seasons are currently available to stream.