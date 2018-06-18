‘Doomsday Clock’ #7 Cover Features Rorschach Beating the Joker

When the seventh issue of Doomsday Clock releases, it will feature a violent showdown between DC Comics’ greatest villain and the Watchmen universe’s psychotic anti-hero.

Series scribe Geoff Johns just released Gary Frank’s covers for the upcoming issue, and one of them shows Rorschach savagely beating the ever-loving snot out of the Joker, who is likely cackling just out of the frame. Check it out below:

First look at #DoomsdayClock #7! Thanks to everyone who made it one of the top books of May! The team is doing its best to deliver a series different from what’s out there, worthy of your money, time and, of course, LOTS of patience!!!😉THANK YOU! @1moreGaryFrank @bdanderson13 pic.twitter.com/IbLSH7OABO — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) June 17, 2018

Joker and Rorschach going head to head is basically like a Wizard Magazine poll come to life, but it will finally happen in an upcoming issue of the series that’s bringing Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen characters into the DC Universe.

The alternate cover also promises a huge development with Alan Scott’s Lantern and a moth, which was previously teased in Doomsday Clock #5. With Saturn Girl, Johnny Thunder, and Rorschach teaming up, maybe they’ll find out what happened to the missing Justice Society of America. The moth is likely referencing Mothman, who helped train the new Rorschach.

Doomsday Clock has been an interesting follow up to Watchmen while also taking the DC Universe into a new direction. Taking place in the near future, the world is not unlike that of the Watchmen universe with mass hysteria dominating the public as people fear a nuclear arms race.

In the DC Universe, the public have now grown mistrustful of metahumans as The Superman Theory becomes prevalent. While people question why the United States have so many super powered people, other countries have begun to create their own with disastrous results. Many want Batman held accountable, while Superman has yet to make a major impact in the series at this point.

Rorschach is also not the Walter Kovacs fans read in the original series, but a new young kid. He alludes that his family was killed in Adrian Veidt’s manufactured “alien” attack that temporarily united the world, but only served to further send the populace into chaos.

The disgraced hero formerly known as Ozymandias has since been outed for his fake attack that resulted in the death of millions of people, and now he seeks to set things right by finding Dr. Manhattan and convincing him to fix their mistakes. That search leads he and Rorschach to the DC Universe, unsure of what his role is.

Doomsday Clock #7 will likely be available in stores and online in September.

