Dreamer Makes DC Comics Universe Debut

The CW’s Supergirl series first introduced fans to Nia Nal, who is also known by her superhero alter ego Dreamer, and now the character is making her DC Comics Universe debut! Dreamer, played in the series by actress Nicole Maines, will be jumping into the comics universe in Superman: Son of Kal-El, and even better is the fact that Maines will be co-writing the issue with series writer Tom Taylor, which hits comic stores this July. DC also revealed a first look at the issue’s covers, and you can check them all out in the images below.

“I’m so excited to work with Nicole Maines to bring Dreamer from the screen to the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El and to the DC Comics Universe,” said Tom Taylor. “I want to thank all the people at DC who have championed Dreamer and who recognize the importance of this powerful trans superhero in this time.”

“Jon Kent and Nia Nal are two characters that have a lot in common, both as superheroes with the weight of the world on their shoulders, and as young people with impossibly big shoes to fill,” said Nicole Maines. “Weaving their stories together for Superman: Son of Kal-El with Tom was a complete pleasure, and there is only a little pun intended when I say that Superman and Dreamer make for a brilliant new Dream-Team.”

The official description for the issue reads “It’s the dramatic DC Universe debut of Dreamer! When every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix’s machinations, it’s a race against time for Dreamer to warn Superman before it happens! But will this mysterious new ally’s premonition become a nightmare for Jonathan Kent?”

Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 will feature a main cover by Travis Moore and a 1:25 variant cover by Clayton Henry. There will also be an open variant featuring Dreamer with Jon Kent from A.L. Kaplan in his DC debut, and you can find all the details on the issue below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13

Written by TOM TAYLOR and NICOLE MAINES

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22

What do you think of Dreamer's upcoming DC Comics Universe debut?