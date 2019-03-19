Everything We Learned About ‘Arrow’s Future in “Star City 2040”

All season on Arrow, viewers have been given little glimpses of the future with flash forwards taking things to 2040, a time where things are dramatically different not just for the heroes, but for Star City, too. Tonight, however, the breadcrumbs those flash forwards were dropping finally came together with a solid look at the future — and with that comes some big reveals.

Spoilers below for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Star City 2040”.

Some things about 2040 fans of Arrow already knew going into tonight’s episode. Vigilantes are the enemy, no one on Team Arrow was aware Mia existed, and that Oliver Queen is nowhere to be around — though his absence isn’t exactly explained. “Star City 2040” gets a little deeper, revealing much about things in Star City and the heroes’ future.

From the truth of Felicity’s fate, who Connor Hawke really is, what Mia’s backstory looks, to even a connection back to The Flash‘s fourth season, “Star City 2040” helped flesh out a lot of things about this particular pocket of the Arrowverse’s future and we’re breaking down some of the biggest things we’ve learned. Read on for what we learned about Arrow’s future in tonight’s episode.

Smoak Tech

Remember how the last time we saw any version of a future Star City, Smoak Tech was a thing? It looks like that has in fact remained true. While Felicity’s most recent business venture in the present has been Helix Dynamics, somewhere along the way she shifts gears and creates Smoak Tech. The company appears to be very successful — it’s hinted that she’s later able to be an angel investor for William’s future business — and it’s something she’s able to do remotely from the secluded home she and Mia are living out far away from the city.

Connor works for Night Watch

Connor may be one of the few people Mia seems to have any relationship whatsoever with, but it turns out that even she didn’t know him particularly that well. Connor is revealed to be an agent for an organization called Night Watch — sort of a new version of A.R.G.U.S. — and he’s been looking out for Mia all along.

Connor really is adopted

When we first met Connor during the Legends of Tomorrow “Star City 2047” episode, he was revealed to be Diggle’s son. It was a confusing moment considering that Diggle had a daughter at that point, but when Flashpoint replaced Baby Sara with Baby John, it was just accepted that that would be how Diggle ended up with a son in the future. However, when we meet Connor in this timeline, we discovered that he was adopted. It’s something that he confirms tonight.

Connor and Mia dated

We also find out why exactly Mia seems to trust Connor — though his Night Watch reveal clearly changes that trust level. The pair dated at some point in the not too-distant past. That’s right: Diggle’s adopted son and Oliver’s daughter have a relationship in the future.

Felicity is alive

This one probably won’t come as too much of a shock to fans, despite the fact that the flash forward timeline has been largely centered around the idea that Felicity is dead and they need to find her killers. Felicity is revealed to be alive and well. She’s currently just being held against her will by the CEO of Galaxy One. Turns out there’s something a little interesting about Galaxy One, though…

Eden Corps

Remember back in The Flash’s fourth season when the Scarlet Speedster had to stop a nuclear bomb explosion already in progress to save the day? Yeah, that bomb was set off by Veronica Dale, a member of the eco-terrorism group called Eden Corps. Galaxy One appears to be a cover for Eden Corps and they have a seriously nefarious plan to take the Archer program global. It’s not exactly explained how Eden Corps goes from trying to set off a nuke in 2018 to Archer in 2040, but clearly they’re still a problem.

Felicity created Archer

Speaking of Archer, the impressive used as security and surveillance for in the Glades that Eden Corps wants to use on a global scale to shut down heroes forever? Yeah, turns out Felicity created it. After preventing the bombing of Star City, Felicity goes to talk with Mia and as she starts to tell her daughter about the situation, we flash back to the present day. Alone in the apartment, Felicity tries out her latest program, asking “Archer, are you online”? After a moment, the program affirms. The path to 2040? It appears to be set.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.