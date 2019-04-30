Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Female Furies’ #4

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of this week’s Female Furies #4 from the creative team of Cecil Castellucci and Adriana Melo. The issue feels like it is getting a bit paranoid, with questions raised about the reliability of even Granny Goodness.

The title has followed in the footsteps of the acclaimed Mister Miracle, bringing humanity and a touch of despair to Jack Kirby’s New Gods characters. “That topic of abuse has been increasingly prevalent in New Gods-related work, most recently through the candid discussion of trauma in Tom King’s Mister Miracle,” wrote our own Jenna Anderson in her review of the first issue. “Female Furies embraces that conversation in a way that only a female-led and female-written project can, saying a lot in both the text and subtext. In the age of #MeToo and #TimesUp, there’s something refreshing about dissecting the intentional and unintentional ways that sexism exists in our society, and what happens when that cycle begins to be broken. The way that Cecil Castellucci explores it goes from amusing to infuriating to heartbreaking at the drop of a hat, with a sort of intensity that hasn’t really been seen in comics since Image’s Bitch Planet. (It’s also safe to say that this miniseries will probably be required reading for general audiences once Ava DuVernay’s New Gods movie becomes a reality.)

You can check out the official synopsis below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

Is there life beyond the confines of Apokolips? Scott Free, the future Mister Miracle, is about to find out. But when Big Barda plays a role in his escape, it could spell trouble not just for her potential promotion to the role of the leader of the Female Furies, but to the very existence of the Furies. The women warriors already have too many secrets among them, and if one is exposed, all are exposed. But which of Darkseid’s minions holds the true key to their destruction? Could it possibly be Granny Goodness herself?

Female Furies #4 will be available in stores and online on Wednesday, May 1.

