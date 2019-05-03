Exclusive DC/Vertigo Preview: House of Whispers #9

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of House of Whispers #9, due out on Wednesday from writer Nalo Hopkinson and Dan Watters, artist Domo Stanton, and colorist Sean Andrew Murray. The story centers on the villain (or ally? Hard to tell here…) Ananse — the spider god many Sandman Universe fans will likely recognize from writer Neil Gaiman’s novel Anansi Boys. You can see the preview pages in the attached image gallery and the official synopsis for the episode below. House of Whispers is one of the new Sandman Universe titles launched last year, with a variety of talented creators working on properties with ties to Gaiman’s Sandman character.

To try and understand what is going on in her own story, Erzulie seeks to enlist assistance from the fearsome god of stories: Kwaku Anansi. However, the spider-god has many threads in his web, and who knows what price he may extract in unraveling the secrets of one…

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7763]Latoya is in a coma. Her girlfriend enlists the help of Latoya’s two younger sisters. Using the Book of Whispers, they mistakenly steal the essence of Erzulie, a deity of voodoo mythology. The psychic blowback of the spell causes her house to crash into the Dreaming, beside the Houses of Secrets and Mystery and their custodians, Cain and Abel.

In the real world, the awakened young woman suffers a mystical form of Cotard’s Delusion—she believes she is already dead, and she’s transmitting her belief to others, causing them to become guardians of the Gap that has appeared in the Dreaming.

House of Whispers #9 will be available in stores and online tomorrow.

