ComicBook Nation: Wonder Woman Writer Tom King Interview and WWE Shakeups

The ComicBook Nation Crew talks to new Wonder Woman comic writer Tom King, reviews Expendables 4, and breaks down the latest WWE releases.

The ComicBook Nation Crew interviews DC writer Tom King, breaking down his new DC Wonder Woman comic book run and first issue. Expendables 4 gets a review, we discuss the latest Star Wars: Ahsoka theories before Episode 7 – PLUS: the latest big shakeups at WWE, and this week's biggest comics!

Expend4bles Review

(Photo: Lionsgate)

In his 2-star review of Expendables 4, host Kofi Outlaw breaks down how the franchise seems to be slipping into the realm of self-parody – especially with its elder characters played by Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Meanwhile, there's clearly an emphasis on keeping Megan Fox (in full glam) in the center of the camera's eye, even if her role is so clearly out of place in the franchise.

That all said, Expend4bles feels like it's still entering a new era where there will be at least a few more installments... somehow.

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!