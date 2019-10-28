Candice Patton Becomes a Disney Villain With Epic Cruella de Vil Halloween Costume

October is almost over, and that means it’s time to bring out those Halloween costumes. One person that brought her A-game to the holiday was The Flash‘s, Candice Patton. Now, one might have expected her to stick close to her DC Comics inspirations but decided to show love to a Disney classic. The actress posted a picture of her with an amazing rendition of Cruella De Vil on her Twitter account this weekend. She’s got the two-toned wig, the long furry coat, and the serious footwear that makes the character instantly recognizable. Also, she made sure to get some dalmatian stuffed toys to hang on her coat just in case you didn’t get who she was supposed to be the first time around. All-in-all a great look from a lady known to show off some impressive outfits on-camera and in real-life appearances.

Things are changing rapidly on Season 6 of The Flash. Patton and her co-stars are heading into a season of change. Iris West and Barry Allen are staring down the latest Crisis to hit the Arrowverse. Team Flash isn’t the only one grappling with the looming threat, Stephen Amell and his Arrow co-stars are gearing up too. Arrow started this whole CW party, and it will be a little bit weird without them around following the season. Patton told Comicbook.com a little about the emotions surrounding Oliver Queen‘s journey this Summer.

open up. paw patrol in this bitch. pic.twitter.com/NDlMRmlWzy — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) October 27, 2019

“He’s so beloved in all of these cities and by all of these superheroes. I think it’s going to be devastating. I mean, it’s Oliver Queen. You can’t replace Oliver Queen, you just can’t,” She offered.

There is no doubt that Arrow becoming such a fixture paved the way for the rest of the DC superhero offerings on the network. It’s called the Arrowverse for a reason people, and that legacy will live on past the show that started it all’s run. Patton thinks the cast and crew have crafted something extraordinary with Arrow. All of the other actors from that universe are focused on helping send Amell and company off right this season.

“It’s really weird, I didn’t notice that until someone said it earlier. We’re the senior class now, it’s crazy,” Patton said. “You have to give credit to Arrow, they’re the ones who started this. This show, this cast, these producers. They laid the groundwork for what makes these shows successful and we followed the template. We did our own thing, but they really figured out, through trial and error, what makes a show last for eight seasons. We owe them a lot for giving us a pathway to be successful.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths is already sending some shockwaves through the Arrowverse after that big season premiere for Arrow. Now, Patton and company have to be ready to help take the heroes across the finish line on The Flash.