Ezra Miller Confirms Recent Meeting With ‘The Flash’ Movie Directors

Slowly but surely, Warner Bros. and DC Films are going to give fans a movie focused on the Flash.

The Scarlet Speedster made his debut in Justice League, as portrayed by Ezra Miller, and the actor is set to reprise the role in the movie thought to be based on Flashpoint. The actor recently revealed that he’s already made plans with the film’s directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I met them recently,” Miller revealed at Wizard World Philadelphia. “They’re really, really, really cool guys. I really like their work a lot, and I think they’re really great.”

Warner Bros. has a lot of plans in the works for their DC Films productions, and it sounds like a movie based on the Flash will be among their top priorities. After weeks of negotiations with the Vacation and Game Night directors, Daley and Goldstein were finalized to take over the film after plans fell through with Rick Famuyiwa and Robert Zemeckis.

The two previously wrote a script for Spider-Man: Homecoming, so they seem to have the chops to crack the sensibilities to make a well-received movie featuring Miller’s take on Barry Allen.

Kiersey Clemons was also confirmed to be playing Iris West, assuaging fears of fans who thought the character might be recast. Clemons was originally cast to play a role in Justice League.

A scene was shot with Miller’s take on Barry Allen using his abilities to save Iris West from a fatal accident. The footage was not released on the home video version of Justice League, but special effects artists released the deleted scene online and drummed up interest for Zack Snyder’s fabled cut of the movie.

Clemons revealed that she would be debuting as Iris West in the Flash movie, but there are now doubts that it will actually adapt Flashpoint as previously revealed during Warner Bros.’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017.

It was widely assumed that the Flashpoint movie would serve as a followup to Justice League, with both Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa reprising their roles as Wonder Woman and Aquaman respectively. But new rumors indicate it will focus solely on Barry Allen, foregoing the elements of time travel and alternate realities.

Hopefully we learn more about the Flash movie in the coming months.

Are you excited for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film? Let us know in the comments!