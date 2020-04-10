Former DC Comics Boss Dan DiDio Opens Up About the Failure of the New 52

Even before the comic book industry had been brought to its news by the COVID-19 coronavirus, there was already a major shift at one of the major pillars of the publiching world as longtime DC Comics co-publisher Dan DiDio exited the company. DiDio was best known for overseeing multiple initiatives that pushed massive awareness of the brand, with storylines and initiatives like Infinite Crisis, 52, Before Watchmen, and Doomsday Clock, plus full relaunches of the comics line like New 52 and DC Rebirth, both of which were controversial at times for fans of DC’s charcaters. Appearing in a new episode of the “Drink and Draw” show with Marvel’s Joe Quesada, DiDio opened up about his time at DC and got candid about mistakes made on their relaunches.

“Probably my biggest regret is making things happen too quickly sometimes. Pulling the trigger too fast. The biggest regret I got is making changes or not spending the same amount of energy on Year 2 of New 52 that we did on Year 1 of New 52,” DiDio said. “We spent a good six to eight months building New 52, rethinking the characters, rethinking the designs, rethinking the villains, rethinking everything so that it made sense, and as the series progressed and as thigns were going on we were moving quicker and spending less time on development. So we were spending less energy improving or changing or making changes to the characters that felt like it was worthy of a new direction for a line.”

DiDio added, “So by the time we get into this third year we’re just dusting things off and dropping them in. They’re not making sense because they’re slightly changed, not really changed, fans don’t really have a point of reference anymore and you feel the wheels coming off the cart. What happens is we get to Rebirth, which re-institutes some of the things we felt were missing, but unfortunately, once you put that in, you put in also the things that made you want to relaunch the line in the first place; characters got stagnant again.”

DiDIo went on to speak about how comic readers often got antsy about determining which comic books “matter” to them and to the larger publishing line, noting the double edged sword at the retail level that comes with these big changes as fans both want “books that matter” but don’t want substantial change.

“Well the only way they matter is if something’s happening that means it’s affecting change,” DiDio added. “And if you start affecting change then you’re moving away from the core that they want, and they’re upset on that side, they’re upset about the change, then you’re chasing your own tail and you can’t get out of it. Ultimately that’s why you have to do these stops and starts every once in a while just to refocus as you go forward.”

To DiDio’s point, both DC Comics and Marvel have certainly found a point in time that will allow them the chance to “refocus” if they wish. Currently Diamond Comic Distributors is not accepting new product from publishers, and as a result there have been no new comics sent to shops in weeks. DC Comics previously announced a donation of $250,000 to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation that will go to support struggling stores. Marvel has already cut the amount of titles they’re actively working on, but have not revealed when they intend to resume publishing.

As ComicBook.com’s Chase Magnett wrote earlier this week, “The coronavirus has exposed the fragility of the comics industry and left its future uncertain. The actions of many within the industry, ranging all the way from publishers to fans, has provided relief and opportunities for the direct market to survive the current crisis in some form. While the days ahead will certainly be difficult, efforts to help small business owners and creators provide cause for optimism in the long run.”

