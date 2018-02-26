Franz Drameh Returning to ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ For Season 3 Finale (Exclusive)

Former DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series regular Franz Drameh will return to the series after a four-month absence in the season finale, slated to air in April, ComicBook.com has learned.

Drameh played Jefferson “Jax” Jackson, one half of the nuclear-powered superhero Firestorm along with Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber). Garber left the series in December to resume his stage career, and Drameh left shortly thereafter.

In-story, Stein died but Jackson survived. He tried to remain with the team for a while after losing his powers and his father figure, but ultimatley retired from superheroing to spend time with Stein’s family.

Stein’s death came during the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, and Jax’s exit came the next week, in the midseason finale “Beebo the God of War.”

It is not clear what role Jax will play in the finale, or whether it will represent a full-on return to the series for Drameh, whose wife recently gave birth. When Stein wanted to leave the Waverider, Jax wanted to remain — which led some fans to believe that Jax might return even without Stein.

The season-long arc centers on a number of magical totems, one of which is the Fire Totem. It is possible that the use of the Fire Totem could approximate the powers Jax had as Firestorm.

The season 3 finale of Legends of Tomorrow is shaping up to be a cavalcade of guest stars, with Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech) already confirmed for the episode and rumors circulating that John Constantine (Matt Ryan) will be back as well. ComicBook.com has already confirmed Constantine, who appeared in the midseason premiere earlier this month, will appear in episode 15, “Necromancing the Stone,” which airs three weeks prior to the finale.

Constantine had previously appeared, although it is not yet clear whether Jax and/or Hex might have an episode setting up their finale appearance. In both cases those characters are familiar to Legends fans, with Hex having appeared in one episode each of the first two seasons — so it could be argued that while Constantine (who previously appeared in his own self-titled series and on Arrow) needed an introduction to the audience, Jax does not.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.