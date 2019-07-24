GEGGHEAD: Watch Nightwing and Red Hood Share Their Love For Sandra Bullock

Red Hood and Nightwing are back with another movie review, except this time something miraculous happened: they actually agree! The DC characters, who are played by Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody in the sketch series, Superhero Stakeouts, typically discuss a range of topics while they’re waiting for the bad guys to strike. However, they’ve recently taken to discussing films. Typically, they’ll stick with something in the superhero genre, but this time they veered into an action-comedy classic: Miss Congeniality.

“You’re probably gonna disagree with me, as usual, but that Sandra Bullock is something special. Miss Congeniality: it’s in my top five forever,” Nightwing proclaims. “I’m just gonna say that.”

“Yeah, that movie’s money,” Red Hood agrees.

A true first in the history of Superhero Stakeouts! The two characters have managed to argue about everything from the Batmobile to the merits of calling 911. Films they disagreed on have ranged from Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (how Red Hood didn’t like that one will forever be a mystery).

ComicBook.com spoke with Brody about the latest video and asked why this was the film they finally chose to agree on.

“When it comes to rom-coms, I think it’s hard for people not to see eye to eye, and Red Hood/Jason personally identifies with Sandra’s character in Miss Congeniality. But really, who doesn’t love Sandra Bullock,” he explained.

For fun, we also asked Brody what his personal favorite Bullock movie is.

“Hmm that’s tough, but I’ll go with Demolition Man,” he answered thoughtfully. (Solid choice!)

We also asked about a previous GEGGHEAD video, in which the “real” Shang-Chi tried to get an audition to play himself in the upcoming Marvel film. Since Marvel Studios revealed this week that Simu Liu will be playing the character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we asked what the hero thought of the casting.

“I actually spoke with Shang-Chi,” Brody joked. “And Simu Liu is actually a friend of mine. Turns out, Shang-Chi is still bitter he didn’t get to audition for his own movie about him, but he’s also a big fan of the Canadian show Kim’s Convenience, which Simu is the star of. So Shang-Chi is all good!” Phew!

Brody also teased that “new projects to be announced soon,” but “that’s all I can say right now.”

