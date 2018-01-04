Geoff Johns Welcomes New Head Of DC Films

DC Comics genius Geoff Johns has gleefully welcomed the new Head of DC Films Walter Hamada to the gig.

“Welcome aboard, Walter!!” Johns wrote on Twitter. “Thrilled to be working with you! It’s been a blast on Shazam! – now it’s off the rest of the DCU! (And get a twitter account!)” The tweet also carries a quote to THR‘s Borys Kit who broke the news. (Photo: DC Entertainment)

Hamada added some hits to his resume, recently. The new Head of DC Films previously served as a production executive at New Line films, a dvision of Warner Bros., bringing together hits such as IT and The Conjuring.

Hamada steps into the role as essentially a partner to Johns, replacing Jon Berg, who is now working as a production partner for Roy Lee.

For DC Films, Justice League is now finishing its run in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.