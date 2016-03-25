George Clooney Claims His Batman Is Better Than Ben Affleck's Batman

Warner Bros. is going through a bit of a moment after their most recent merger with Discovery, and the changes have yet to come to a halt. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has already been making waves with their most recent cancelations like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. David Zaslav, who is the new CEO of the combined entity, is looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to create a ten year plan for DC Films and he hasn't had any luck as yet. One of the upcoming films that DC has being released is The Flash, and with Ben Affleck returning in both that film and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, who knows what the future of the Caped Crusader holds. Recently, former Batman actor George Clooney claimed that his Dark Knight was better than Affleck's while appearing at the opening of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet.

The Hollywood Reporter was there in attendance where Clooney stated the following: "Ben Affleck, really? He's got nothing on me!" The actor hasn't played Batman since Batman & Robin which is arguably the worst film under his cape and cowl. You'd can check out what he had to say below!

Affleck is set to appear alongside Michael Keaton as Batman in the Ezra Miller-led The Flash, but that isn't set to hit theaters until next year. The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

