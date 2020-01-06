DC

Batman Fans React to Zoe Kravitz’ Purrfect Catwoman Hair at the Golden Globes

Zoe Kravitz, who will star as Catwoman in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, stepped out at the 77th Golden Globe awards Sunday with Aquaman star and stepfather Jason Momoa — and fans can’t stop buzzing over Kravitz’ Selina Kyle hairdo. DC Comics fans were quick to note Kravitz’ look resembles that of the short-haired Selina penciled by artist Darwyn Cooke in the titular Catwoman comic book, itself bringing to mind Kyle’s depiction in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s famed origin story Batman: Year One.

After Kravitz was cast in October, Momoa shared with Entertainment Tonight the advice he gave his stepdaughter for her starring role in a DC Comics production:

“‘Your life’s going to change,’” Momoa said. “I’ve been hiding for a good solid 18 years and all of a sudden, Aquaman happened and boom! So, that’s the one thing I don’t even know if I’m prepared for — she’s going to be huge. She’s beautiful, she’s talented. She’s going to kill it and [I’ll be like], ‘Well, welcome to the team baby!’”

Reeves insists The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as a fresher caped crusader, is not an adaptation of Year One or any single comic book story, saying in the summer of 2018 the DC Comics film is “focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for [Batman] and very personal to him.”

“Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” Reeves once told press during a Television Critics Association panel. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman opens June 25, 2021. Header photo credit: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

