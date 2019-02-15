‘Gotham’: “Ace Chemicals” Sneak Preview Teases the Joker’s Creation

The latest episode of Gotham seems like it will finally give fans what they’ve been waiting for the entire season; the birth of the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the Joker.

It remains to be seen if Gotham will refer to the character by his popular nom de guerre, but after teasing the villain’s creation through the storylines of Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska, it all seems to be coming to a head in the long-teased episode “Ace Chemicals.” You can watch the preview above.

The episode “Ace Chemicals” has been teased for quite some time, especially after we learned Gotham was renewed for a fifth and final season. While Bruce Wayne has yet to fully become Batman, his greatest enemy has been brewing throughout the course of the series.

Gotham showrunner John Stephens has been coy about the nature of Jeremiah’s journey, but he makes it clear that fans can expect a major development in the upcoming episode.

“You never see a full transformation into the Joker, but you do see another transformation,” Stephens told TV Guide. “Jeremiah undergoes another evolution in his character to become another amalgam of Jeremiah and Jerome that I think audiences are gonna look at and say, ‘If it’s not the Joker then it’s definitely an antecedent or a proto-Joker that lives there.’”

Jeremiah actor Cameron Monaghan opened up about the opportunity to play the character over this period of time. And while his character has changed, he’s embraced the challenge it’s provided.

“It’s a very strange and surreal thing but on a show that’s as strange and absurd and heightened as Gotham, it makes sense. It’s a weird challenge,” Monaghan told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s definitely not what I expected going into it, to develop one character for as long as I did and be like, all right, time for a new thing that’s also distinct. And then I’ve had to do that again recently in the final season as well — I won’t say how or why but there’s another huge transition for the character too. It’s definitely an extremely unique challenge that’s unique to the comic book medium.”

The epic “Ace Chemicals” episode of Gotham airs next Thursday, February 21st, on FOX.