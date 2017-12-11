David Mazouz Shares Ideas for Introducing Clark Kent and the Bat-Family on ‘Gotham’

Gotham has made its mark on Batman fans by filling its episodes with compelling and, often times likable villains. The heroes on the show however, are much harder to come by.

Jim Gordon has been the moral compass on Gotham since the very beginning, and Bruce Wayne just recently started his work as a vigilante in the city. Outside of those two, Gotham City has a serious lack of heroic characters, making their jobs much harder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with series star David Mazouz, in an interview which you can watch in the video above, we asked about the potential of new heroes being added to the Gotham roster. It’s safe to say that he had some interesting ideas as to who he’d like to see join the show.

“I’ve said this from the beginning, it’s probably never going to happen, but it would be so cool for some kind of Clark Kent Easter egg come on the show,” Mazouz said. “Even if it was just like a scene in the GCPD with Bullock reading a newspaper with a headline that says, ‘Teenage Boy in Metropolis Saves Busload of Kids.’ No one has to talk about it, just leave it there on the newspaper.

Or, if the writers wanted to get creative,” Mazouz continued, “Clark Kent could take a boat ride over across the bay to Gotham and create a young friendship with Bruce Wayne I think that would be even more cool.”

That would certainly be awesome although, as Mazouz pointed out, it would probably never happen. On the other hand, the inclusion of the Bat-Family seems like a much more reasonable request.

“Who doesn’t want to say a young Batman and Robin?” asked the young actor. “At this point, Robin is probably like three [Years old] so that might not be interesting.

“In the comics, the Bat-family is such a big thing. I would like to see some kind of Bat-Family form, even if it’s not the traditional Bat-Family that we know from the comics.”

With Bruce Wayne ready to bring some new heroes into the fold, could the writers finally bring one of them to life in Gotham City?

Gotham returns to Fox in 2018 and, in the meantime, you can watch our full interview with David Mazouz in the video above!