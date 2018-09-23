‘Gotham’ Actor Teases Bane’s Arrival

Gotham‘s final season is currently entering production, and one of the show’s newest additions is celebrating.

Shane West, who is portraying Eduardo Dorrance in the upcoming fifth season, recently shared a sepia-toned video of himself wearing a mask over his mouth. You can check it out below.

West was cast as Dorrance earlier this summer, something that caught the eye of diehard DC Comics fans, as he is typically known as the father of Bane. The character has been described as an old Army buddy of Gordon’s who comes to Gotham with increasingly-dark intentions. As new episode titles for the season have hinted, Dorrance could very well end up becoming Bane within the show itself.

West’s arrival is only one example of how Gotham’s final season is escalating things, and it sounds like fans should be prepared for a wild ride.

“If you thought Gotham was a tough town before, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” Andrew Sellon, who plays Mr. Penn, said in an interview earlier this year. “No Man’s Land is literally a war zone, and absolutely no one is safe. There’s danger – and potentially death – around every corner. But somehow out of all the anarchy and violence, a couple of heroes are rising.”

“The vibe on set continues to be amazing, if bittersweet.” Sellon continued. “We’re all going to miss being together big-time, but we’re cherishing every wacky moment. I’ve been on a lot of sets; this one remains extraordinary for its commitment to the vision and its close-knit family vibe. What an amazing family we have.”

“Despite having our season shortened, everyone is there delivering 150 percent to give Gotham‘s fans the insanely high quality they’ve come to expect”, Sellon added. “Fans won’t be disappointed. Every show has to end sometime, and if anything, the cast and crew have bonded that much more in our determination to send Gotham out in the style it deserves.”

Gotham is set to return to FOX at some point in early 2019.