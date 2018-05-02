Exclusive ‘Gotham’ Clip Reveals First Look at Jeremiah in Action

UPDATE: The footage is actually from episode 4.21 and the video has been removed.

We all knew Jerome was twisted, but it seems as though his twin brother Jeremiah might actually be worse.

In the exclusive clip above, from this Thursday’s all-new episode of Gotham, Jeremiah Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) debuts his snazzy, Joker-inspired costume, and unveils his plan to burn Gotham City to the ground.

When the clip begins, Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) walks outside of Gotham Central to find Jeremiah with a detonator in his hand, and an army at his back. He reveals that he has bombs wired all throughout the city, and any attempt at his life will trigger the detonator in his hand, levelling the city to the ground.

Once he has Harvey’s attention, Jeremiah unveils his devastating plan.

Unlike Jerome, who wanted nothing more than chaos, Jeremiah refers to himself as a builder. (He’s spent many years of his life working as an architect.) After being given the Joker gas by Jerome a couple of episodes ago, Jeremiah has unlocked his inner psycho, and he’s found himself a new mission.

“He just wanted to destroy things,” Jeremiah said of his late twin brother. “Me? I’m a builder. I’m going to create a new Gotham, in my image. But every artist needs a blank canvas, so all of this has to go. I detonate the explosives in six hours. I want the city empty when I do.”

At the end of the clip, Jeremiah wants to make sure Harvey understands that he really means business, so he proceeds to give the G.C.P.D. a little demonstration. Jeremiah pulls another detonator out of his left pocket and flips the switch. The enormous clock tower in the background, likely belonging to the train station, begins to crumble to the ground. As he walks away, Jeremiah reminds Harvey that he’s got six hours to evacuate as many people as possible. When time runs out, the entire city is falling.

Last month, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Gotham executive producer Danny Cannon, who revealed that a “cataclysmic event” was coming to Gotham at the conclusion of Season 4. One that would change the city, and the series, forever.

It sounds like No Man’s Land is finally arriving, and Jeremiah is the man behind all of the destruction.

What do you think of Jeremiah in his full costume? Is he going to succeed in bringing Gotham to the ground? Let us know in the comments below!

The next episode of Gotham, “A Dark Knight: That Old Corpse,” is set to air on Thursday, May 3 at 8pm ET on FOX.