Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "A Chill in Gotham"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "A Chill in Gotham". Read beyond this point at your own risk.



Joe Chill has been on death row for fifty years and now he's slated to be executed for the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. However, Chill has a request of Harvey Dent before he's executed. Chill reveals to Harvey that he received one of the mysterious Athenian coins from the Court of Owls, but he doesn't want to tell Harvey about it. He wants to speak with Turner. Stephanie goes to visit her dad at the Quizbowl studios and asks him for help with the cipher. Stephanie has tried everything she knows but gotten nowhere. However, he simply tells her that she'll figure it out at last and goes back to work. Stephanie then gets a call from Harvey.

At the hospital, Carrie gets told by her mother that she has to be there every day after school because she's been skipping school and assignments. At the lair, the Knights react to the news that Chill wants to meet with Turner. Turner says that Bruce believed that the Court hired Chill to murder his parents. Turner doesn't really want to see or speak with Chill because it feels like betraying Bruce. Stephanie tells Turner about the coin, which changes his tune. He meets up with Harvey, with Duela as backup, and tells Harvey about Cressida. Harvey says he wants answers, too, and Turner is the only person who can get them. Harvey gets a stay of execution for Chill.

At the lair, Stephanie continues to try to crack the cipher. Duela suggests they drink and Stephanie reluctantly joins them. At the hospital, Carrie runs into Brody March who is volunteering as part of his community service. Back at the lair, the drinking leads to everyone getting a little tipsy and trading a few barbs at each other. Cullen, who is still sober, suggests that Stephanie's dad gave her a clue with what he said. Harper figures out the clue — the cipher is a book cipher. Now they just have to figure out what book. They get to looking in the library for a book that fits the cipher. It turns out to be Ulysses.

At the prison, Harvey gets Turner into see Chill. Chill has been following the Waynes in the news for years and tells Turner he knows he didn't kill Bruce. Chill says the night the Waynes were murdered, he was given a job to mug them and he had a gun, but he never pulled the trigger. Someone else actually shot the Waynes from behind where Chill was standing and notes how the "facts" may say one thing but it's not always the truth. He thinks that the Court of Owls framed him. He wanted Turner to hear the truth while he was still alive and that he and Turner are more alive than he thinks. Turner agrees and tells Chill that he believes him and he's sorry. He also wants information. Chill tells them about the coins — they are a message from the Court that lets the victim know they've won. Chill thinks the Court left him alive all these years because they needed him to be the patron saint of bad guys but now, he's no longer useful. He also says the Court can't be stopped and he should give up. He tells Turner that he is his future and a quick death is better than being in prison. Chill also reveals that he was told the key to finding the Court, but before he can tell them, the interview is cut short. He then repeats the rhyme "watches all the time." Harvey starts to believe Turner. He also realizes he needs to warn Lincoln March.

At the hospital, Brody alerts Carrie about a patient in distress, but all the doctors are busy. Carrie checks out the guy and gives Brody a list of supplies to get for her. She's going to take care of him herself. Back at the lair, Turner debriefs everyone on what Chill told him. He also says that he's not giving up because they are a team. The Knights also go to check out the address that they decoded from the ledger to see what it is and they end up at a gym where the McKillens are dealing with drugs. They decided to stop the operation themselves, though Duela walks away.

In his office, Harvey meets with Lincoln and tries to warn him, but Lincoln isn't very amenable. Lincoln claims Harvey planted the coin. However, the lights go off during their discussion and Lincoln is attacked by the Talon. Harvey is left alive. Chill is taken to be executed. The Knights move to bust up the drug operation and are successful, with Stephanie losing it a bit and smashing up the drugs. Later, the police report Chill's execution. The police arrest the gangsters and credit the Knights. At the hospital, Lincoln March is brought in. Stephanie and Turner seem like they might almost kiss before she gets word about Body's dad and leaves for the hospital. Carrie's mom manages to save Lincoln. Back in his office, Harvey looks in the. mirror and punches it.

