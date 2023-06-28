Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "Night of the Owls"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "Night of the Owls". Read beyond this point at your own risk.

At the GCPD, Turner and the others are interrogated and while their stories are consistent, the whole thing sounds outlandish but as Brody says, no one in Gotham is safe. Outside, Rebecca's team of Talons waits. Elsewhere, Rebecca has Harvey tied up as she's still not willing to just let him go. She is prepared to give him Electrum and she wants him to start over with her. He resists and she says he's not the Harvey who fell in love with her but she's determined to bring him back — meaning the crazy one. She then has Duela hauled in. He must choose to give into his crazy side to save Duela's life.

Carrie's mother tries to see her at the station, but the police won't let her. The commissioner interrogates Turner and tells Turner that she buried the case of his parents' death to protect him. She says that his parents were assassins who had been tasked with killing Batman. Turns out, they worked for Henri Ducard. Forensics come back and the Knights test positive for explosives on their clothes and they realize that those explosives were in the barrels in the March building. The lights go out in the GCPD and things start to get very dicey: the Talon assault begins.

The Talons attack and suddenly the commissioner realizes the Knights are telling the truth. Meanwhile, Harvey is trying to deal with the Duela situation, telling her that he absolutely deserved being shot by her and he's not wasting his second chance. He cares about her.

The GCPD prepares for the onslaught and the Talons throw in a severed head then attack. The police are useless against them and a bloodbath ensues. The commissioner goes to the Knights to ask for help on how to stop them. Carrie says they need weapons from the Batcave and Turner reveals that they're the Gotham Knights. The Knights get let out and they begin to fight the Talons. Cullen saves the officer he'd been bringing coffee to all season, Stephanie and Carrie each fight a Talon and Carrie's mom watches her hold her own before moving to tend to a gravely injured police officer. Harper uses an energy weapon to take down several Talons and the power come back on. However, as Carrie watches, a Talon kills Carrie's mother right in front of her.

Well, Carrie's mom isn't dead. They get her to the hospital and she's in surgery but it's not looking good. Brody stays with Carrie and offers her support. The rest of the Knights are dealing with everything else and giving Harper and Stephanie a little crap about their new relationship. They get to the March tower and discover it has been cleaned out of the barrels, but they find one with a timer. There are seven other barrels now functioning as bombs around the city in the skyscrapers designed by Alan Wayne across the city. Rebecca March is trying to start over with a clean slate — but a lot of people will die in the process. Harper figures out they are all connected to one main bomb, though and it's the bomb in the Wayne building.

Duela is struggling trying to disarm the bombs and Harvey contemplates just giving in to Rebecca. Duela reveals that she's strapped to one of the bombs. Duela and Harvey fill the Knights in on Rebecca's plan. The Knights have a plan: if they can disarm Duela's bomb they think they have it solved but Stephanie figures out that if they do, everything blows and Duela takes the fall.

Carrie's mom survives surgery, but things aren't good. She has septic shock that they are treating with a drug of last resort. Carrie's mom tells her that Batman chose well and the city is lucky to have her. She tells Carrie to go. She trusts her to survive and to save other lives. Gotham needs its Robin.

Harvey says he must let his other side out. Duela says no, but Harvey says that his other self will find a way to get them out of this without setting off any other bombs. Duela doesn't want to lose the chance for having a father who cares about her. Harvey makes her promise to find a way to bring the good Harvey back. She screams and calls him dad but he lets his dark self out anyway.

The Knights come together — Carrie is with them now — to try to figure out how to resolve things and the plan they come up with initially is that they blow up Wayne Tower and kill Duela to save Gotham. Turner resists this plan and reveals what he learned about his parents and asks them to give Duela a chance. The team votes to trust Duela. They do need one of the bombs to go off though. Cullen calls the cop he's worked with before and asks for help.

Bad Harvey gets the disarm code and tries to get Duela to just push the button and kill people to save herself. Duela goads him, telling him he's a dog that people put in a kennel when they get bored and Rebecca will eventually get bored. Rebecca comes in and unties Bad Harvey. But he attacks her and she maims his face with acid and he's hauled out.

The GCPD begin to evacuate an area of the city. Duela refuses to help Rebecca. Rebecca tells her that the worst things about her are true. But Turner and Carrie show up and says that Rebecca doesn't know her. Rebecca goes to shoot Turner, but Brody injects her with the remaining Electrum, which will kill her. She dies, but not before telling him the Talons will come for him. Turner and Duela kiss.

Elsewhere, Harvey wakes up and kills the person who dragged him away. Carrie finds a small piece of Electrum she can use to save her mom. The area around Wayne Tower is clear. The Knights go to evacuate the building before it blows with the plan that the Talons will be in it when it goes down. Turner feels a lot of memories about his experiences with Wayne Tower and his dad and decides to go get his dad's journals before the building goes down. He grabs the journals and gets to the lobby but he's shot by Rebecca who is somehow still alive, she says that she's taking Batman's legacy with her. Before the Talons can rip him apart, a team comes in speaking a foreign language and saves him from them and then Wayne Tower blows up.

Carrie's mom recovers. The cop thanks Cullen and gives him a hug. No trace has been found of Turner. At the trailer, Duela's mom is counting her money when Harvey Dent confronts her, but he's disfigured now. He's upset that she sold Duela out and hurt her. He decides to use the coin that saved his life to see if it will save her life, too. He flips the coin. It's the end of the line for Jane.

Later, the Knights pack up their things at the attic and grieve for Turner as they try to figure out their futures. Duela wants to keep the Knights together to keep Turner's memory alive. The others agree. The Knights live on. Elsewhere, a car pulls up to a grand estate and Turner gets out. He's brought to Henri Ducard. Ducard tells him he shows a great amount of promise. He taught his parents, he taught Bruce Wayne, and he'll teach him, too. His life in Gotham is over, everyone thinks he's dead and it's a perfect place to start.

