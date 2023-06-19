Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Breaks Silence on Series Cancellation

Earlier this month, The CW dealt fans of Gotham Knights a bad hand when the network announced that the DC series was being cancelled after just one season. Just a few days later, series showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash let fans know that the cancellation was truly the end of the line for the series, too, as the studio had been unable to find a new home for Gotham Knights and while cancellation news is never easy for fans, this news comes at a particularly challenging time. The series had just started to really delve into Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent's dual nature with the revelation of his alternative self as the show enters into the final episodes of the season. Now, Harvey Dent actor Misha Collins is breaking his silence about the series cancellation, thanking fans for their support while expressing disappointment in not getting to fully explore his characters "villain arc".

"Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that #CWGothamKnights was cancelled by @TheCW and won't be able to find a new home," Collins wrote on Twitter. "I'm in credibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my 'villain arc,' but I'm proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people."

"I'm especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories," he continued. "We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine. Thank you, #BatBrats, for your full-throated support. The show may be ending, but I know this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world. Onward!"

Misha Collins Previously Said Fan Support for Gotham Knights is "Really Lovely"

Prior to The CW's announcement about Gotham Knights' fate, fans of the series had come together to form an active online campaign in support of the series. The fan response was something that Collins previously told ComicBook.com was really lovely.

"Gosh. I mean, I'm coming from Supernatural, right? Which was my previous show, which had such a devoted following that I couldn't understand it. I found it completely baffling. So, coming into this world, I guess I didn't really expect that fandom to follow, and it does seem that some of it has," Collins said. "And it's been kind of gratifying to see the extent to which the fans have organically rallied around the cause of preserving the show, which is, as far as we actors on the show are concerned, something that's pretty much out of our hands. And we haven't really been... Other than crossing our fingers and hoping that a decision that a second season is green-lit is made by the powers that be, we haven't really been beating the drum about that particular cause, so it's been really lovely to see the fans rallying to save Gotham Knights and to find that we, actors, on the show are kind of hitching our wagons to their horses. We're like, 'Yeah. Save Gotham Knights, everyone. Which is, I think maybe, a little bit backwards, but it's just how this is organically unfolded, which has been kind of cool."

What's Next for The CW?

Now that The CW has announced renewal decisions for its last remaining series — All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois were both renewed earlier this month — we have a better picture of what the network is going to look like both for the summer and the upcoming fall 2023-2024 season and, for the most part, the schedule has a heavy focus on unscripted series like game shows and reality television as well as acquired series (those created by and for other networks or foreign markets). That schedule features several of the shows in the summer schedule — including Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything. The schedule will also see the network debut of 61st Street. The network picked up broadcast rights for the first two seasons of that series — which had previously been cancelled by AMC earlier this year. You can check out the full 2023-2024 primetime schedule for The CW here.

