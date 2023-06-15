Gotham Knights Fails to Find New Home After The CW Cancellation

It truly is the end of the fight for Gotham's latest heroes. On Monday, The CW officially cancelled Gotham Knights after just one season and on Wednesday, series showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash took to social media to let fans know that the cancellation really is the final word for the freshman series. The studio was unable to find another home for Gotham Knights despite efforts to find a place for the series to land. The showrunners thanked fans for their support in their message as well.

"Thank you for all the kind words and heartfelt support. Since many of you have been asking about the possibility of Gotham Knights finding a new home, we wanted to let you know that, over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network," the statement reads. "There is a great deal of love and support for Gotham Knights at the studio, and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn't able to renew the show, and the studio wasn't able to find a new home for it. We can assure you all that it wasn't for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. And though they ultimately weren't successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude."

The statement also encouraged fans to turn their enthusiasm as a fandom — the Gotham Knights fandom had notably come together in recent weeks in an effort to save the show — towards charitable efforts instead.

"Right. now, there are a lot of people hurting financially — in our industry, around the world, in our communities — and we would humbly suggest that perhaps fans direct resources and passion towards being that light wherever you can," the statement continued. You can read the entire statement in full here.

Superman & Lois Was Renewed for Season 4, But With Changes

In addition to Gotham Knight's cancellation, on Monday The CW announced that Superman & Lois had been renewed for Season 4, but that news didn't come without caveats. The series will return for a shortened, 10-episode season and it's also been reported that there will be budget cuts as well, including a potential reduction of the total number of series regulars — and that appears to already be starting. Shortly after the announcement Leslie Bourque-Walsh, wife of Dylan Walsh who plays General Sam Lane on Superman & Lois, took to Instagram to share the renewal news, and also announced that they have been informed that General Lane has been cut due to the budget.

What's Next for The CW?

Now that The CW has announced renewal decisions for its last remaining series — All American: Homecoming was also renewed on Monday — we have a better picture of what the network is going to look like both for the summer and the upcoming fall 2023-2024 season and, for the most part, the schedule has a heavy focus on unscripted series like game shows and reality television as well as acquired series (those created by and for other networks or foreign markets). That schedule features several of the shows in the summer schedule — including Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything. The schedule will also see the network debut of 61st Street. The network picked up broadcast rights for the first two seasons of that series — which had previously been cancelled by AMC earlier this year. You can check out the full 2023-2024 primetime schedule for The CW here.

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

The series stars Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, with Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.