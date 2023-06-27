Superman & Lois Season 3 and Gotham Knights Max Premiere Dates Announced

Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights will conclude their seasons Tuesday night on The CW, but for fans who have been waiting to binge the latest installments of both DC inspired series from start to finish, they won't have to wait too much longer. Max recently revealed its upcoming July content slate and both Season 3 of Superman & Lois and the first season of Gotham Knights are set to arrive on the streaming platform on July 28th,

For Superman & Lois fans, this will provide an opportunity to go back over the season and not only watch as Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) deal with the threat that is Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) but how that conflict set up for the arrival of Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who is poised to be the Big Bad of Season 4 of the series. Tuesday's season 3 finale will see Lex, who recently was released from prison, make his big move against Superman and Lois. You can check out the synopsis below.

SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

As for Gotham Knights, unfortunately that series was not renewed for a Season 2. That means when fans go to stream it on Max, they will be watching the complete series as the series also was unable to find a new home after The CW decided not to renew. Tuesday's season (and series) finale will see the Knights in the fight for their lives as Rebecca March's newly resurrected Talons go to the GCPD to kill them. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE — Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham. Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux.

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Gotham Knights was be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams wrote the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams served as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently served as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

What is Season 3 of Superman & Lois About?

Here's how The CW describes Season 3 of Superman & Lois: "Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."