Gotham Knights: Turner and Duela Infiltrate the Court of Owls in "Belly of the Beast" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Belly of the Beast", the eighth episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 9th. From the looks of things, the episode will see Turner and Duela infiltrate one of the Court of Owl's gatherings, but it may put them in more danger than they expected. There also appears to be some developments with Harvey Dent as well. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

INFILTRATING THE COURT — A series of cryptic clues leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) to one of The Court's secret meetings. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) learns her mom's addiction is worse than she thought and turns to her father Arthur (guest star Ethan Embry) for help. Finally, a lapse in time leads Harvey (Misha Collins) to a startling discovery. Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Nate Gualtieri.

What's going on with Harvey Dent?

While Harvey Dent will eventually become Two-Face on The CW's Gotham Knights, he's not there just yet. The season is very much giving the iconic villain an origin story of sorts, but while recent episode have shown Harvey realizing something isn't quite right — "More Money, More Problems" saw Harvey pay a visit to Dr. Chase Meridian with his concerns about losing time and memories, though the doctor reassured him that it was probably just anxiety, rather than the identity dysmorphia he fears — according to Collins we haven't seen Two-Face just yet. Harvey is still unravelling.

"From this point on in the season, the show really delves into the gritty aspects of Harvey Dent's story," Collins said. "We see the unravelling; we see him white knuckling it and trying to hold it together … he has a real struggle."

"Every episode is going to be incredibly frustrating for the audience because they are not going to want to wait another week for the next one to come out," he added.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Belly of the Beast" airs May 9th.