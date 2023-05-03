Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "Bad to Be Good"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "Bad to Be Good". Read beyond this point at your own risk.

A masked figure runs across the rooftops of Gotham and breaks into a gallery at City Hall, removes a painting from a wall and then seems to just wait for security to arrive. A fight ensues and the figure takes the security down, then escapes with the art. On the news, it's announced that Soto has brought in a criminologist, Greene, but the news suggests that it's really a job for the Gotham Knights. Cullen thinks that they should actually try to recover the painting, but the rest of the team disagrees.

Brody's dad is still in a coma and the Knights are trying to figure out how the Talon is still alive. Duela thinks she can figure that out. At the hospital, Harvey pays Brody a visit and speaks with March's wife, Rebecca. She tells Harvey that all she could think about was him as she was more worried about Harvey's safety than that of her husband. He tells Rebecca that she and Brody need to get out of the city and not to trust anyone. She says she can trust him. At the GCPD, the police analyze the thief's tactics — he's changing it up job to job.

Duela steals the Driver's Ed car and has also kidnapped Eunice Harmon. Meanwhile, Stephanie has tracked down prints of the art that the thief has stolen and they were all owned by Allen Wayne at the time of his death which means they are probably of interest to the Court of Owls. Now the Knights are interested. Harper decides to some of her own investigating. In his office Harvey gets a call from Rebecca. She keeps getting calls where people keep hanging up. She feels like she's being watched and she doesn't know what to do. Harvey says he'll go to her.

Harper goes to see her McKillen ex-boyfriend, Dylan. He's in therapy. She asks him what he knows about the art heists. Dylan thinks the thief is someone who is new. Stephanie realizes the thief is a completionist and they figured out the next one he needs and where it is. Meanwhile, Duela and Carrie question Eunice. She tells them that the Talon will be there to kill them and she's not going to talk. Duela tries torture, but it's not working. Carrie goes to get the music box.

The Knights (sans Carrie and Duela) go to try to catch the art thief but things go south fast. Harper gets shot, but the Knights manage to take down the thief… and it turns out to be Detective Greene. She tells the Knights she's being extorted to save her family. The Knights agree to help her. Back with Eunice, Carrie gets the music box and Eunice warms up. She tells them stories about the Court and the parties they threw. Her father killed for them, she got a live of privilege. She also explained that on the eve of his execution, they made him an offer that they'd give him something to spare him his death if he'd be their executioner, but they used the last on him and have been searching for more of it ever since. Carrie goes to get water for her and Eunice takes the opportunity to attack Duela but Carrie arrives in time to save her.

At the March's Harvey picks up one of the hang up calls and has the GCPD trace it. It came from Miranda Livingston — Lincoln's mistress. She and Harvey have a drink and end up kissing as she talks about her regrets. Meanwhile, the Knights break into the warehouse and scramble to find the painting. The find it but the security is already there so they. have to move fast. Cullen creates a distraction and they get out.

Back at the attic, the Knights debrief. There's nothing specific about the painting that gives them clues but they get a notification about the drop. Tanner shows up with the painting and it's a bunch of members of the Court. They authenticate the painting and decide to kill the hostages and him, but Duela brought Eunice. The Court trades with them. Carrie helps Harper with her wounds and the two seem to bond. At the March's, Harvey and Rebecca lie in bed and decide to pursue a relationship but before Harvey can tell Rebecca something, they get a call that Lincoln is out of his coma. Greene publicly thanks the Gotham Knights for saving her family. Carrie brings Duela the ballerina from the music box that Eunice used to stab her and when they put it back in, they discovered a secret compartment full of photos of the Court. Harvey goes back to his office and finds Cressida. She says she knows what the Court is planning. At an undisclosed location, the Court burns the paintings they stole — there are maps underneath.

