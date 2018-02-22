New ‘Gotham’ Synopsis Reveals a Major Reunion on the Way

If you hold your friends close, and your enemies closer, what do you do with a former obsession who has turned into your greatest adversary?

Gotham baddie Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) will likely have to answer that question in just a couple of weeks, as a new synopsis has hinted that he will come face to face with his arch nemesis, Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith).

If you recall, Penguin froze Nygma into a block of ice in the Season 3 finale and made him the centerpiece at the Iceberg Lounge. Earlier this season, Nygma escaped his icy trap, though his mind hasn’t exactly been the same since. Fast forward ten episodes and Nygma has been spending his time running a fighting ring in The Narrows, while Oswald has found himself locked up in Arkham Asylum, finding a new friend in the form of lunatic Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan).

In the synopsis for “A Dark Knight: Reunion,” which airs on March 15, FOX has revealed that Nygma makes his way to Arkham, where he is sure to cross paths with Penguin once again. Here’s the full synopsis:

Ivy (guest star Peyton List) picks her next target, leading Gordon and Lucius back to an old friend, as Selina tries to take matters into her own hands. Sofia wants full control of Gotham and turns to Lee about the state of the Narrows. Meanwhile, Bruce tries to make amends with Alfred, and Nygma visits Arkham in the all-new “A Dark Knight: Reunion” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, March 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

While this reunion is exciting, there are still three weeks until the episode is scheduled to air. Next Thursday, March 1, FOX will air Gotham‘s midseason premiere, the first new episode of 2018. The following episode of Gotham, airing on March 8, will feature Jerome’s return to the spotlight, and show off his newly-formed friendship with Oswald.

Are you excited for Gotham‘s return? What are you most looking forward to seeing this season? Let us know in the comments below!