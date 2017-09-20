‘Gotham’ Season 4 Character Photos Tease A Dark Night Rising

The promotional onslaught for Gotham‘s new season continues ahead of the show’s return to FOX tomorrow evening.

Check out the gallery to view the new character photos including newcomers like Alexander Siddig as Ra’s al Ghul and Crystal Reed as Sofia Falcone, alongside all of the regulars you’ve come to know and love.

Ed Nygma looks dapper in his smokey gray suit. Even though he’ll be the centerpiece of the Iceberg Lounge, don’t expect him to remain on ice for long after Penguin opens the club’s doors. Oswald Cobblepot himself is looking fancy, sporting his classic cane.

We knew Lee Thompkins would be back, but not to what capacity. It’s great to see Morena Baccarin getting the spotlight here.

The photo for Barbara Kean shows her new electric blonde hair, pun totally intended. Erin Richards teased a change in personality for her character after being shocked to death at the end of Season Three.

“This year, it’ll be a different version of Barbara once again that will be informed by her return to the world of the living at the hands of Ra’s al Ghul,” said Gotham executive producer John Stephens. “And there will be elements of that connection to Ra’s al Ghul that will inform her personality going forward in her arc.”

One character who is noticeably absent from the photos is Drew Powell’s Butch Gilzean, who will be resurrected as Solomon Grundy this year. That reveal is likely going to come later, but Stephens provided us with some hints about the character’s resurrection in Slaughter Swamp.

“I think when he first comes in, we hit this mixture that I really like of both of the comical and the terrifying because we envisioned him, in some ways, as very much like a Frankenstein monster at the very top, someone who is very simple and is shaped by his environment,” Stephens said. “As he comes in, he could almost kind of go either direction, like he could be good or he could be malicious and violent. Unfortunately, Gotham tends to turn people towards the latter. And so you actually watch this sort of blank slate, who’s incredibly strong and powerful and has a difficulty dying, become more and more violent as he goes forward. But also it asks the question too of is there any of Butch or Cyrus Gold actually left in there, or is it only the creature Solomon Grundy that we’re watching?”

We’ll find out when Gotham returns to FOX tomorrow evening.

