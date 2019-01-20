‘Green Lantern Corps’ Fan Art Imagines John Krasinski and Lance Gross as Hal and John

Fan art by Daniel Savage and Aitesam Farooq imagines John Krasinski (A Quiet Place, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Lance Gross (Crisis, Star) as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two preeminent members of DC Comics’ Green Lantern Corps.

In August, reports claimed Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise was the frontrunner to portray Jordan in Green Lantern Corps, an ensemble picture and reboot of 2011’s Ryan Reynolds-led Green Lantern.

That report further claimed Jordan, who in the comics is a founding member of the Justice League and the most famous member of the Green Lantern Corps, would be killed off and attention shifted to other members of the organization. The rumor emerged following reports Cruise’s frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie was being courted by studio Warner Bros. to direct the film.

Green Lantern co-writer Michael Green previously nominated American Gods star Ricky Whittle for the role of John Stewart, a Marine-turned-cosmic space cop who emerged as a leading Green Lantern and one of Jordan’s most trusted allies.

Krasinski, who in the past has been pinpointed by fans as a favorite choice for Jordan, is also a popular pick among fans for the role of Marvel’s Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards when Disney-owned Marvel Studios reboots that franchise.

Wonder Woman and Aquaman producer Geoff Johns pens Warner Bros.’ second go at Green Lantern, which the storied DC Comics writer compared to his esteemed run of the comic book that revamped and revitalized Hal Jordan in the modern age.

“You look at everything that worked and didn’t work, on anything,” the Rebirth writer said at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

Green Lantern Corps is dated July 24, 2020.