Geoff Johns Updates ‘Green Lantern Corps’ Movie Status, Reveals New 52 Influence

Geoff Johns is ready to lock the door, throw away the key and get working on his script for Green Lantern Corps as the DC Comics hero is gearing up for a big screen debut — he just doesn’t want to reveal too many details yet.

“I’ve started I just can’t really talk,” Johns said. “It’s just too early.”

Johns came by ComicBook.com’s studio at San Diego Comic Con, having a chat ranging from his upcoming Three Jokers books to how important it is to him to see Stargirl featured in the live-action Titans series. However, when it comes to films, he is a bit less hands on in the wider ranging slate of DC Comics movies which actually allows a more singular focus on his own theatrical work.

“The truth is I really want to write a great script and get the script right and then we’ll talk more about it once we get it really going,” Johns said. “I talk about development out there, all the time, and development gets out there and leaks out there. This is something, like Stargirl, is very personal to me. I want to make sure that I write the best script I can possibly write so I need to go away in a cave and write that script and finish it and come out and go, ‘Okay!’ And work with the guys and make sure we’ve got the best story to tell and the best way into this character. I think there’s a lot of things that people know, my run from Green Lantern, so they shouldn’t be too surprised by what we bring into the movie.”

As Johns is no longer the head of DC Films at Warner Brothers, he is comfortable passing the torch to Hamada who appears to be revamping the cinematic universe’s look beginning with films like Aquaman and Shazam!.

“In my new role, with my production company Mad Ghost, I’m focused on things I’m writing and things I’m producing like Green Lantern,” Johns said. “So, I’m really focused on that. Walter Hamada, who is doing an awesome job over there and I love working with Walter, he’s really focusing on the wider slate and I wanna do projects I have my hands on as a writer and producer. So, that’s what I’m focused on.”

ComicBook.com’s entire interview with Johns can be watched in the video above. Green Lantern Corps is set for release on July 24, 2020. Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018, followed by Shazam! on April 5, 2019.