Harley Quinn: Here's How Amanda Waller Fits Into Season 3

After a two-year wait, the third season of Harley Quinn has finally begun! The first three episodes of the animated show's new season are now streaming on HBO Max, and they see Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) kicking off their new romance with the "Eat, Bang, Kill Tour." The new episodes begin two weeks after the end of the second season and feature some fun cameos ranging from James Gunn as himself and Harvey Guillen as Nightwing. The premiere also includes Suicide Squad director, Amanda Waller, who is voiced by Tisha Campbell in the series. Here's how the famous DC character fits into the new season...

In the first season of Harley Quinn, the lovable villain had a bunch of Suicide Squad t-shirts, but it turns out she never actually joined the team. Waller just sent the shirts as an incentive to get Harley to join. In the premiere episode of Season 3, Harley bumps into Waller while breaking Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and King Shark (Ron Funches) out of prison. Harley doesn't realize who Waller is, and gets offended when she claims Ivy is no longer a villain. Harley ends up kidnapping Waller, which doesn't end well.

Waller makes it clear that if you mess with her, you mess with the Suicide Squad. She then lists the team members which differs a bit from the current live-action version of the team. The Suicide Squad team in Harley Quinn is made up of Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc, Enchantress, Deadshot, and Katana. While not featured in Waller's montage, Plastique is also a member of the team and shows up to rescue her boss. Waller made it out of Harley's grasp safely and while she did not appear in the second and third episodes, we have a feeling this isn't the last we'll be seeing of the Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

The first three episodes of Harley Quinn's third season are now streaming on HBO Max.