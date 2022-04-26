Harley Quinn Season 3 to Have Even More Brilliant Guest Stars on HBO Max

✖

After almost two years of waiting, the third season of HBO Max's Harley Quinn is coming up — earlier this month, series co-creator Patrick Schumacker teased on social media that Season 3 of the fan favorite series will arrive sometime this summer —and while there isn't a lot known about what the upcoming season will entail, according to series star Kaley Cuoco brilliant guest stars is something fans can definitely look forward to. Cuoco told TV Line that there was "so much good stuff" in the third season of Harley Quinn as well as more "brilliant guest voices.

Harley Quinn, over its first two seasons, has been no stranger to some great guest voices. The animated series has seen the likes of Nicole Sullivan, Rhea Perlman, How Mandel, Frankie Muniz, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Gunn, Jameela Jamil, and more offer their voices either as various characters in the series or as animated cameos of themselves. The series has also seen quite a bit of impressive supporting voice talent as well, such as Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Alfred Molina as Mr. Freeze, and more. With rosters like that, it will be interesting to see what other brilliant guest voices are coming for Season 3.

Cuoco also said that Season 3 will see Harley and Ivy (Lake Bell) still going strong, even as things get more insane in the series. She also said that the relationship between the two is the focal point of the season.

"They are living life, loving each other, fighting…" Cuoco said. "Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it's hilarious and actually really, really sweet."

Keeping Harley and Ivy together in Season 3 is something that co-showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed was an important part of the series going forward after the end of Season 2, which saw the two characters finally get together.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together," Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.