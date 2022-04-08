Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Season 3 Premiere Date

It’s been nearly two years since Season 2 of Harley Quinn came to an end, and the wait for Season 3 is almost over! More and more information about the animated series has been pouring in ranging from the news that The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, will be playing himself in the series to co-creator Patrick Schumacker sharing some fun updates on social media. This week, a fan asked Schumacker if he could reveal the show’s release date, and while he didn’t give an exact day, the creator did tease that the show will be premiering this summer.

“I do know the release date, but I’m not allowed to tell. It is going to be in the time of year that rhymes with ‘schmummer,’” Schumacker teased. You can check out the tweet below:

During a recent SXSW panel (via SlashFilm), Schumacker also teased an upcoming episode of Harley Quinn that will pay homage to Batman: The Animated Series.

“We have an episode that’s a big love letter to Batman: The Animated Series,” Schumacker shared. “We even got some original backgrounds from the show that we use in the episode.”

While not much else is known about the third season’s storyline, co-showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after they finally got together at the end of Season 2.

“When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said before the show’s renewal. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not?’ So yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

Stay tuned for more updates about Harley Quinn, which is expected to return this “schmummer.”