Harley Quinn: Does Poison Ivy Choose Harley or Kite Man?

The second season of DC Universe's Harley Quinn has come to a close, and while we're eager for the show to be renewed for a third season, we're relieved to report that we got the finale we were hoping for. Throughout season two, Harley and Poison Ivy started on a romantic path, but things were complicated considering Ivy's engagement to Kite Man. Harlivy first happened during a perfect kiss after the two women escaped Bane's underground prison, and they soon had multiple steamy hook-ups during a trip to Themyscira. Afterward, Harley confessed her love for her best friend, but Ivy sadly replied, "I trust you with my life, but I don't trust you with my heart." Ivy decided to go through with marrying Kite Man, but things got extra tense last week when the groom-to-be learned of the affair. Here's how the romantic triangle came to a close during the season finale...

After learning about Ivy and Harley's hook-up, Kite Man agrees to go ahead with the wedding at Ivy's request. Harley decides to skip the event but learns from Two-Face that Jim Gordon is planning to crash the ceremony and arrest all of the guests. Harley tries to save the wedding, but her attempt to uncover Gordon's plot goes awry and Ivy asks her to leave. Thinking Two-Face tricked her, Harley gets ready to go, but soon notices fishy behavior, for example, the flowers have been replaced with plastic.

During the ceremony, Ivy seems a bit thrown by Kite Man's vows, which paint a picture of suburban life. They're about to say their "I dos" when Gordon reveals himself as the officiant and attempts to take down the guests. With the help of Harley, Ivy and Kite Man escape as his dream wedding venue burns down. Harley offers to marry the couple herself, but Kite Man declines, saying he could tell Ivy's heart really wasn't into the vows, and he deserves better. He flies away, and Ivy and Harley escape in the "Just Married" car. While zipping through the maze in the parking lot, Harley assures Ivy that Kite Man will come around, but Ivy admits she'll never really be able to love him back. She realizes that Harley has been growing, which is all she wanted. Harley tells Ivy she loves her once again, and this time Ivy says it back. The two share a kiss and drive off into the sunset.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on DC Universe.

