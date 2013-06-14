Superman Fans Celebrate Henry Cavill's Birthday
Today is Henry Cavill's birthday, and DC fans can't stop showing love to the Superman actor. Henry Cavill is turning 39 this year, and as far as his career as an actor goes. While Cavill's role as Superman has been (bafflingly) stalled, he has gone on to expand into leading Netflix's The Witcher franchise, stealing the spotlight in franchises like Mission: Impossible and Enola Holmes, all while constantly remaining a top contender for a James Bond role.
In short: it's good to be Henry Cavill these days – and one look should tell you that the British actor is only aging like fine wine.
Check out all the love that Superman is getting on his birthday:
Happy Birthday to the Man Himself
Happy birthday 🎂 to my favourite actor, Henry Cavill himself #HenryCavillSuperman 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fTkRf6AD48— 💯Superman💯 (@BetterITomorrow) May 4, 2022
He's definitely a LOT of people's "favourite."
Our Superman
Happy Birthday to one of the most beautiful,humble and talented actor I know. My Superman.♥#HenryCavillSuperman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/65V9PZwkQc— Feat. Sum 💙💎 (@Sumairaa___) May 5, 2022
Cavill is THE Superman to a whole generation of DC movie fans.
Hollywood's Daddy
happy birthday to THE daddy of hollywood and forever our superman 💙#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/TD5xGSzObo— aleyna (@yellodarling) May 5, 2022
...And our Sherlock Holmes, our Geralt, our Man From U.N.C.L.E. – and so much more.
Happy Mother's Day
Still One of the best Superman moments of all time. #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/3ReYvvJPRE— Kumar aRTyom 🗨️ (@Ash19Kumar) May 5, 2022
In what other movie Superman did the character show this much love for his mama. Just don't ask about his dad...
It Ain't Just Cinco de Mayo
Today is #HenryCavillSuperman day.
Spread the word ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/deJQ5syffu— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) May 5, 2022
So much to celebrate, just one day.
The Superman G.O.A.T.
Henry Cavill is the best Superman of all time and I meant what I said.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/mKjNyPP35h— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) May 5, 2022
Bro ain't even kidding. A real true believer.
Get It Trending
if you see this tweet, reply with #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/eH2NYogL7G— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) May 5, 2022
because what better birthday present can DC fans get for Henry Cavill today?