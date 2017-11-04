Henry Cavill Sent A Justice League Care Package To Ray Fisher

Justice League star Ray Fisher has released a photo that reveals a care package sent to him by co-star Henry Cavill.

Cavill’s care package to Fisher includes the same items that he put into the care packages for the Justice League crew: a Justice League logo challenge coin, a photo of the cast and crew of Justice League sitting or standing in front of the stands of the Gotham City University set, and a note from Cavill.

The note reads, “It has been quite the battle shooting this movie, but I could imagine no better people to have struggled alongside. Thank you so much for your hard work, tenacity and great humour! See you next time, it has been an absolute pleasure!”

One additional item included in Fisher’s care package is the back of his chair from the Justice League set, which is emblazoned with the Justice League logo and Fisher’s name.

Gotham City University also holds some extra meaning for Fisher. Gotham City University is the school that Fisher’s character, Victor Stone, was the star football player for before an accident turned him into Cyborg. Gotham City Universe made a small appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn if Justice. The Gotham City University football team, which was short the best player on their roster, was being beaten badly by its rival team from Metropolis.

Fisher also had a small role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He appeared in Lex Luthor’s secret files on metahumans.

“Got a care package stuffed with Justice today,” Fisher wrote in the accompanying status update on Instagram. “Thank you to our awesome crew, to @henrycavill and a special thanks to whoever managed to snag the back of my chair”

