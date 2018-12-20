Warner Bros. Releases Statement Regarding Henry Cavill’s Future as Superman

Following Wednesday morning’s meltdown regarding Henry Cavill‘s reported exit from the role of Superman in the live-action DC Universe, Warner Bros. Pictures has broken its silence and released an official statement on the matter.

Hours after the initial report, THR updated its piece to include the statement from the studio, which only succeeds in raising more questions and uncertainty.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” read the statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

Unfortunately, this statement offers no more clarity to the situation, as it could be taken several ways. This could easily be seen as nothing more than Warner Bros. giving Cavill a polite and respectful send-off. However, when paired with a cryptic tweet from Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, this could also be taken to mean that the report was made a little too soon, and Superman may not be done after all.

The statement makes it clear that there have been “no decisions” made regarding future Superman projects, but there is no way to tell if WB means for the character as a whole, or specifically with Cavill. There was no actual confirmation about Cavill’s Superman future, one way or another.

Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today. — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) September 12, 2018

In Garcia’s tweet, she told fans to “Be peaceful,” and that “the cape is still in his closet.” Could all of this mean that Warner Bros. and Cavill are still in discussions about a future partnership? Or are the two sides just pushing for an amicable separation?

There’s honestly no way to tell what’s going on here, and we likely won’t know more until either Cavill or Warner Bros. gives some sort of definitive answer.

