‘DC Comics HeroClix: Harley Quinn and the Gotham Girls’ Unboxing

The ladies of Gotham are taking over in the latest HeroClix set from WizKids, DC Comics HeroClix: Harley Quinn and the Gotham Girls.

WizKids provided ComicBook.com with a brick of this latest HeroClix to unbox and discover what was inside. You can see the results in the video of the livestream, seen above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For an up-close look at the figures we pulled, check out the attached gallery. For more exclusive previews from the set, check out our look at Dr. Harleen Quinzel, Catwoman, and Grail.

As fans may expect from the name, this new set shines the spotlight on Harley Quinn herself, the ever-popular character who first debuted in Batman: The Animated Series 25 years ago and has since become an indispensable icon of the DC Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

In her 25 years of existence, Harley Quinn has gone through a series of changes and redesigns, from classic Animated Series Harley to Suicide Squad Harley, to roller derby Harley, and most, if not all of these versions of Harley are represented in this HeroClix set.

The popular DC Bombshell versions of iconic DC Comics heroines make their HeroClix debut in the set. These include characters like the ones pulled in the unboxing video: Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Batwoman, Supergirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and more.

Also included in the set are some of Harley Quinn’s teammates from the Suicide Squad and the Secret Six, members of the Batman family, classic Batman villains, and members of the Female Furies of Apokolips.

Members of the Justice Society of America also make appearances in the set, including Wonder Woman and Dr. Mid-Nite, and the Justice League gods from the “Darkseid War” storyline are the set’s chase figures.

The set includes more than 60 figures in total. There’s also a DC Comics HeroClix: Harley Quinn and the Gotham Girls Fast Forces pack, featuring the Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and Joker from the Thrillkiller Elseworlds Universe. You can see these figures in the attached gallery.

DC Comics HeroClix: Harley Quinn and the Gotham Girls goes on sale November 15, 2017.